Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Report names Neil Lennon’s prime transfer target at Celtic

General view outside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Celtic are reportedly interested in Yonatan Cohen.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are interested in signing Yonatan Cohen from Maccabi Tel Aviv in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the 23-year-old forward is manager Neil Lennon’s “prime target” at Celtic this month.

The Israel international, who can play as a second striker or wide left, is rated at £2.5 million and was watched by the Scottish Premiership club’s head of recruitment Nick Hammond on Monday, according to the report.

 

Need for a striker

Celtic have a very good and strong squad, but the Hoops do need to sign at least one forward in the January transfer window.

Odsonne Edouard is the first-choice striker at the Hoops and is the only player upfront who is in form at the moment.

With Rangers challenging for the Scottish Premiership title this season, the Bhoys simply cannot afford to rely on Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Leigh Griffiths for the second half of the season, especially if Edouard suffers an injury or a dip in form.

Israel's midfielder Yonatan Cohen (R) is marked by Slovenia's defender Petar Stojanovic during the Euro 2020 Group G football qualification match between Israel and Slovenia in at the...

