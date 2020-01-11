Report: Jorge Mendes has contacted Tottenham Hotspur about a player

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have been linked with Gedson Fernandes.

According to The Guardian, Gedson Fernandes has been offered to Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United are not happy about it.

It has been reported that Fernandes’s new agent Jorge Mendes has contacted Tottenham, who may take the chance to sign the 21-year-old due to the injury to midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

West Ham are also reported to be interested in the Portugal international - who can play in central midfield or on the right - and want to secure the services of the youngster on an 18-month loan deal from his club Benfica.

However, with Mendes offering Fernandes to Tottenham, the Hammers fear that they will miss out on the youngster, according to the report.

According to Sky Sports, Spurs have made an offer for an 18-month loan deal to Benfica for the midfielder.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

With Sissoko injured at the moment, Tottenham could do with a midfielder, and Fernandes does seem a feasible option.

A loan deal would suit Spurs, as they would not have to spend big on the youngster now.

However, given that Fernandes is only 20 years of age and has made only a handful of appearances for the Benfica first team, Spurs should not expect him to be an instant success and have to be patient with him in the initial weeks.