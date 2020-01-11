Report: International leaving Celtic, club in England want him

Celtic youngster Lee O’Connor is reportedly on Oxford United’s radar.

According to The Herald, Oxford United are interested in signing Lee O’Connor from Celtic in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that O’Connor is set to leave Celtic on loan until the end of the season.

Subscribe

Celtic spell

O’Connor joined Celtic in the summer of 2019 after leaving Premier League giants Manchester United.

The defender moved to the Hoops on a four-year contract, but he has yet to turn out for the first team.

The youngster has played for the youth side, and it seems that Celtic now are open to sending him out on loan to get competitive experience.

Good move for Lee O’Connor?

With Oxford aiming to finish in the top six of the League One table this season, it would be a good move for O’Connor.

The youngster will experience a very competitive environment in the third tier of English football, and the physical nature of the division will aid in his development and progress as a footballer.

O’Connor, who has played once for the Republic of Ireland national football team, will return to Celtic as a better and more mature right-back.