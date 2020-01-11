Quick links

Report: International leaving Celtic, club in England want him

Subhankar Mondal
Dublin , Ireland - 19 November 2019; Lee O'Connor of Republic of Ireland scores his side's first goal during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland...
Celtic youngster Lee O’Connor is reportedly on Oxford United’s radar.

Dublin , Ireland - 19 November 2019; Lee O'Connor of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Sweden at Tallaght...

According to The Herald, Oxford United are interested in signing Lee O’Connor from Celtic in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that O’Connor is set to leave Celtic on loan until the end of the season.

Celtic spell

O’Connor joined Celtic in the summer of 2019 after leaving Premier League giants Manchester United.

The defender moved to the Hoops on a four-year contract, but he has yet to turn out for the first team.

The youngster has played for the youth side, and it seems that Celtic now are open to sending him out on loan to get competitive experience.

Dublin , Ireland - 19 November 2019; Lee O'Connor of Republic of Ireland shoots to score his side's first goal during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of...

Good move for Lee O’Connor?

With Oxford aiming to finish in the top six of the League One table this season, it would be a good move for O’Connor.

The youngster will experience a very competitive environment in the third tier of English football, and the physical nature of the division will aid in his development and progress as a footballer.

O’Connor, who has played once for the Republic of Ireland national football team, will return to Celtic as a better and more mature right-back.

Dublin , Ireland - 19 November 2019; Lee O'Connor of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Sweden at Tallaght...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

