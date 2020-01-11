Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea

West Ham United

Premier League

'Hate this club', 'how much did Levy offer?': Some Spurs fans react to report on £55m man

Giuseppe Labellarte
Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Estadio da Luz on November 2, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly interested in Gedson Fernandes' services in the summer - could Jose Mourinho bring him to Spurs this year?

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Estadio da Luz on November 2, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter about the latest twist in tale surrounding Benfica ace and reported Spurs target Gedson Fernandes, as reported by Sky Sports News.

The Portugal international has featured 13 times this season for the Primeira Liga side but has had very little game time in recent months amid reports that he has fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.

 

Tottenham, meanwhile, are thought to be in the market to sign a midfielder on loan to replace the injured Moussa Sissoko, who has been sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Fernandes' release clause is believed to be £102million, but Benfica have reportedly conceded that they will not get that kind of money for an out-of-favour player, and are apparently looking to loan him out for 18 months with an option to buy.

According to Sky Sports News, Tottenham have made an offer for an 18-month loan, though no further details are given to the extent of the reported offers by West Ham - believed to be the frontrunners for Fernandes' signature - and Chelsea.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Allianz Cup match between Vitoria FC and SL Benfica at Estadio do Bonfim on December 21, 2019 in Setubal, Portugal.

The report claims that the Blues have offered an 18-month loan deal with an obligation to buy for £55million, provided the player features in at least half of the games during the loan spell.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are reported to have offered a one-and-a-half-year loan deal, but their obligation to buy amounts up to £33million and the percentage of games to trigger the clause would be less than Chelsea's.

Could Tottenham successfully hijack the move and get one over on their London rivals? Some Spurs fans have been discussing the report on social media:

Gedson Fernandes of Portugal in action during the International Friendly match between Portugal U20 and England U20 at Stadium Municipal 25 April on March 26, 2019 in Penafiel, Portugal.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch