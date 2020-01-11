'Hate this club', 'how much did Levy offer?': Some Spurs fans react to report on £55m man

Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly interested in Gedson Fernandes' services in the summer - could Jose Mourinho bring him to Spurs this year?

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter about the latest twist in tale surrounding Benfica ace and reported Spurs target Gedson Fernandes, as reported by Sky Sports News.

The Portugal international has featured 13 times this season for the Primeira Liga side but has had very little game time in recent months amid reports that he has fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are thought to be in the market to sign a midfielder on loan to replace the injured Moussa Sissoko, who has been sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Fernandes' release clause is believed to be £102million, but Benfica have reportedly conceded that they will not get that kind of money for an out-of-favour player, and are apparently looking to loan him out for 18 months with an option to buy.

According to Sky Sports News, Tottenham have made an offer for an 18-month loan, though no further details are given to the extent of the reported offers by West Ham - believed to be the frontrunners for Fernandes' signature - and Chelsea.

The report claims that the Blues have offered an 18-month loan deal with an obligation to buy for £55million, provided the player features in at least half of the games during the loan spell.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are reported to have offered a one-and-a-half-year loan deal, but their obligation to buy amounts up to £33million and the percentage of games to trigger the clause would be less than Chelsea's.

Could Tottenham successfully hijack the move and get one over on their London rivals? Some Spurs fans have been discussing the report on social media:

any good? — Esther (@thfcesther) 10 January 2020

West Ham were dead set on him so bursting bubbles without even playing them is always good — Roy Allday (@AlldayRoy) 10 January 2020

How much did levy offer ? 50 free pints at our new brewery — Philip Cornish (@Philipcornish_) 10 January 2020

Linked with Bruno Fernandes gets gedson Fernandes. — Dylan (@DylanAbberley) 10 January 2020

Anyone acc watched him? How good is he? I know him but not that well. — DayeF (@daye_fubs) 10 January 2020

Very versatile in all areas, can easily develop into a great midfielder for us — Alec | DepressionSZN (@AlecTHFC) 10 January 2020

He looks does the job sissoko does but can actually finish, he could be a good addition, but really needs to hit the gym if he's going to make it in the PL — Luke (@luke_gale18) 10 January 2020

Is he a DM or can he be trusted with the keys to the offense once Eriksen leaves or when Gio needs a rest?



There are other players at Benfica who could help us more right now: Grimaldo or Florentino come to mind. — Aaron Pitters ✍️️ (@aaronpitters) 10 January 2020

I'm messaging Danny Rose see what Google says about him. Lol — george doucanaris (@kokosd) 10 January 2020

I'll take him tbh.



We need a box to box midfielder considering the injuries we have and problems with Tanguy's fitness.



Gedson is bang average but we need someone and I'd rather have Gedson over other midfielders like Matic or Fellaini — Darryl Cullip #EnicOUT #LevyOUT (@DCullip1993) 10 January 2020

Signing a guy who doesn’t even start for Benfica isn’t what is needed at the moment — JF (@JohnStarFox17) 11 January 2020

Nothing with Piatek, I hate this club man — LeslyCo (@WwalLOK) 10 January 2020