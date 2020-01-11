Report: Club will consider selling Leeds United target this month on one condition

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Che Adams of Southampton.

According to The Daily Mail, Southampton will consider selling Che Adams to Leeds United if he wants to leave.

Championship club Leeds are interested in signing Adams from Premier League outfit Southampton in the January transfer window, according to the report.

It has been reported that Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wants to keep hold of the 23-year-old, but the Saints will consider selling the striker if he wants to leave.

Too expensive for Leeds United?

According to The Daily Mail, Southampton rate Adams at £15 million, and it does sound a bit too expensive for Leeds.

True, the West Yorkshire outfit are aiming to win automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season, but a transfer fee of £15m is still too much.

Perhaps Leeds should try to sign Adams on a loan deal in the January transfer window with an option to buy.

The 23-year-old has yet to score in the Premier League for Southampton this season, but the striker found the net 22 times in the Championship for Birmingham City in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.