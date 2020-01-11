Quick links

Report: Club will consider selling Leeds United target this month on one condition

Subhankar Mondal
Che Adams of Southampton in action during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Norwich City at St Mary's Stadium on December 04, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United are reportedly interested in Che Adams of Southampton.

Che Adams of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

According to The Daily Mail, Southampton will consider selling Che Adams to Leeds United if he wants to leave.

Championship club Leeds are interested in signing Adams from Premier League outfit Southampton in the January transfer window, according to the report.

It has been reported that Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wants to keep hold of the 23-year-old, but the Saints will consider selling the striker if he wants to leave.

 

Too expensive for Leeds United?

According to The Daily Mail, Southampton rate Adams at £15 million, and it does sound a bit too expensive for Leeds.

True, the West Yorkshire outfit are aiming to win automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season, but a transfer fee of £15m is still too much.

Perhaps Leeds should try to sign Adams on a loan deal in the January transfer window with an option to buy.

The 23-year-old has yet to score in the Premier League for Southampton this season, but the striker found the net 22 times in the Championship for Birmingham City in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.

Che Adams of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

