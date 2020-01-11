Report: Club snubbed £60m Spurs bid for star, Premier League rivals now close to deal for same fee

Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly close to signing Bruno Fernandes in the summer - now Jose Mourinho's former club Manchester United could snap him up for the same fee.

Tottenham Hotspur summer target Bruno Fernandes could potentially join Manchester United for the same amount of money that Spurs offered - and was rejected by Sporting Lisbon - in the previous transfer window, according to Sky Sports Transfer Talk.

The 25-year-old Portugal midfielder was believed to be a target for Tottenham and United in the summer but eventually stayed at the Primeira Liga club, signing an improved contract in November which takes him until the summer of 2023.

It was reported that Spurs had agreed a deal with Fernandes back then, but he was not allowed to leave Sporting - but speaking on Sky Sports Transfer Talk, O Jogo editor-in-chief Filipe Dias claimed "the situation has changed since last summer".

Dias believes that Sporting will be forced to sell the midfielder due to growing financial difficulties and accept from United the same amount of money that Tottenham had offered months ago, albeit in instalments rather than in two payments.

"The story so far is that United this time are really closing in on Bruno Fernandes," Dias said. "We ran the story that there are talks between the two clubs and we figured that a deal might be close in the next few days, or hours even, because Sporting need money badly.

"The situation has changed since last summer. They didn't accept a deal with Tottenham for 70m euros (about £60million) but that would have been paid with 40m Euros upfront and then another 30m. Now Sporting will accept 70m Euros, but paid in instalments... talks have been intensified in the last couple of days, so we're kind of expecting that it might be close."

Fernandes has scored 13 goals and claimed 13 assists in just 24 appearances in all competitions for Sporting this season, according to Transfermarkt.