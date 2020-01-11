Quick links

Aston Villa

Championship

Report: Aston Villa to make second January signing imminently

Subhankar Mondal
STADIO LUIGI FERRARIS, GENOA, ITALY - 2019
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina, having already signed Danny Drinkwater on loan.

Pepe Reina of AC Milan at the end of the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and AC Milan at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on October 5, 2019 in Genoa, Italy.

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa have reached an agreement over the signing of Pepe Reina from AC Milan.

It has been reported that Villa will bring Reina to Villa Park on loan from Milan in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The report has added that the 37-year-old Spaniard will arrive in Birmingham on Monday for a medical and will then complete his move.

 

The former Barcelona goalkeeper will become manager Dean Smith’s second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Good signing for Aston Villa?

With Tom Heaton out for the rest of the season, Villa do need to sign a quality goalkeeper, and Reina is just that.

True, the former Liverpool star is 37 years of age, but he has abundance of experience, and also knows what to experience in the Premier League.

Villa are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

STADIO LUIGI FERRARIS, GENOA, ITALY - 2019

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch