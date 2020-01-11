Report: Aston Villa to make second January signing imminently

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina, having already signed Danny Drinkwater on loan.

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa have reached an agreement over the signing of Pepe Reina from AC Milan.

It has been reported that Villa will bring Reina to Villa Park on loan from Milan in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The report has added that the 37-year-old Spaniard will arrive in Birmingham on Monday for a medical and will then complete his move.

The former Barcelona goalkeeper will become manager Dean Smith’s second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Good signing for Aston Villa?

With Tom Heaton out for the rest of the season, Villa do need to sign a quality goalkeeper, and Reina is just that.

True, the former Liverpool star is 37 years of age, but he has abundance of experience, and also knows what to experience in the Premier League.

Villa are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.