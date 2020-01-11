Report: Agent to hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur, club plan to hike up price

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among the clubs interested in Krzysztof Piatek.

According to The Telegraph, the agent of AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek will hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur among other clubs in the Premier League.

It has been reported that the agent of the 24-year-old striker is due in England to speak to clubs, including Spurs.

The report has added that Milan are ready to “hike up” the price of the Poland international, having previously wanted £28 million for him.

In-demand striker

Tottenham are not the only club in England who are reported to be interested in signing Piatek from Milan in the January transfer window.

According to The Times, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in securing the services of the 24-year-old this month as well.

Jose Mourinho comments

Despite speculation linking Tottenham and Piatek, Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho has refused to confirm or deny if he wants to sign the Poland international striker.

Mourinho told Football.London when asked about Piatek: "I don’t speak about rumours. I don’t speak about players from other clubs.

“Imagine if I speak about Piatek, is he happy that I speak about him? Is AC Milan happy that I speak about him? I don’t speak about players from other clubs, I’m sorry.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Piatek has made 14 starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A for Milan so far this season, scoring four goals in the process.