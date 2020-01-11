Quick links

'Really impressed': Some Celtic fans compare reported £3m target to Kante and Petrov

Ismaila Soro could be the sort of signing who turns the momentum back in Celtic's favour in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Celtic might have put together their most talented crop of players for almost a decade but that does not mean the Scottish Premiership champions can rest on their laurels.

Twice in the last two months, The Hoops have been played off the park by their blue-clad rivals from the other side of Glasgow. And, up against the furious energy of Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo and Steve Davis, Celtic’s midfield, a core full of quality yet worryingly one-paced, has offered absolutely no response.

Scott Brown established himself as a Celtic legend long ago but, at the age of 35, the clock is ticking with the veteran skipper frequently reduced to spectator status against youthful, dynamic opposition. So while Ismaila Soro may not be the most exciting or glamorous player linked with The Hoops this month, he could be the most important.

The Daily Record reports that Celtic are hoping to lure the £3 million-rated Ivorian to Parkhead from Israeli outfit Bnei Yahuda and his connection with Dudu Dahan, the agent who brought Nir Bitton, Beram Kayal and Hatem Abd Elhamed to Glasgow, bodes well.

Now, the fans have been doing some digging and a series of clips, put together by Dahan’s Scoutpush agency, highlight a player with the drive, the tenacity and the ball-winning savagery that this somewhat yellow-bellied Celtic side are crying out for.

Soro may not be the new Kante, the new Petrov, or even the new Brown. But £3 million is a small price to pay for a player who could turn the momentum in Celtic’s favour on derby day.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

