'Looking sharp', 'deserves a run': Some Rangers fans in awe of 'underrated' man's display

Greg Stewart of Rangers celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers were in friendly action today and Ibrox striker Greg Stewart netted a brace for the Light Blues.

Greg Stewart of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the Ibrox club's mid-season friendly in Dubai and Greg Stewart's display for Steven Gerrard's side earned plenty of plaudits.

Gerrard played two entirely different Rangers line-ups in each half of the meeting with Lokomotiv Tashkent at the Sevens Stadium, with Stewart taking his place in the second period after the Light Blues had gone into a 2-0 lead.

Goals from Jermain Defoe and Sheyi Ojo gave the Ibrox side a healthy advantage against the champions of Uzbekistan at the break before the Gers turned the screw after the interval, with Stewart helping himself to a brace.

 

 

The 29-year-old has very much been a fringe player this season, with 17 appearances in all competitions and 12 in the Scottish Premiership - just three of those being starts (Transfermarkt) - but when called upon he has done well, with three goals and three assists from his dozen league games.

This was the case today as well, a well-taken penalty from Stewart making it 5-1 before adding a second in the closing stages of the game - and plenty of Bears loved what they saw from the 2019 summer signing, making their feelings known on social media:

Greg Stewart of Rangers celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

