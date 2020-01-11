'Looking sharp', 'deserves a run': Some Rangers fans in awe of 'underrated' man's display

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers were in friendly action today and Ibrox striker Greg Stewart netted a brace for the Light Blues.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the Ibrox club's mid-season friendly in Dubai and Greg Stewart's display for Steven Gerrard's side earned plenty of plaudits.

Gerrard played two entirely different Rangers line-ups in each half of the meeting with Lokomotiv Tashkent at the Sevens Stadium, with Stewart taking his place in the second period after the Light Blues had gone into a 2-0 lead.

Goals from Jermain Defoe and Sheyi Ojo gave the Ibrox side a healthy advantage against the champions of Uzbekistan at the break before the Gers turned the screw after the interval, with Stewart helping himself to a brace.

The 29-year-old has very much been a fringe player this season, with 17 appearances in all competitions and 12 in the Scottish Premiership - just three of those being starts (Transfermarkt) - but when called upon he has done well, with three goals and three assists from his dozen league games.

This was the case today as well, a well-taken penalty from Stewart making it 5-1 before adding a second in the closing stages of the game - and plenty of Bears loved what they saw from the 2019 summer signing, making their feelings known on social media:

This is why we play him in the league — #FreedKatic (@AlexFerguey) 11 January 2020

Underrated and needs to play more — Ross Dow (@RossDow11) 11 January 2020

He’s definitely looking sharp 2nd half, would like to see him getting more game time!! — ⓈⓉⒺⓋⒺⓃ_ⓇⒻⒸ (@StevenRFC1) 11 January 2020

Play him against Stranraer and at mirren — Blair (@Blair_1872) 11 January 2020

This guy needs to play more. — davie (@Clicbot3984) 11 January 2020

Play him en — cammy (@pivotG_) 11 January 2020

PLAY HIM — Jack Cranmer (@JackCranmer7) 11 January 2020

Stewart should be our third option for striker, has a physical presence, can be strong in the air and good on the ball — Greig apparently (@GreigSRobertson) 11 January 2020

Greg Stewart deserves a run in the team — stuart orr (@stuartorr11) 11 January 2020

Well done, Stewart. Should be given a start in the cup games — Gorbals Hillbilly (@GorbalsH) 11 January 2020