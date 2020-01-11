Quick links

Predicted Tottenham XI for Liverpool: Jose Mourinho gives 27-year-old first start under him

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
Tottenham Hotspur face a difficult challenge to get a result against Liverpool tomorrow.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at Riverside Stadium on January 05, 2020 in...

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho faces the daunting task of picking a team to face a Liverpool side who have proven unbeatable so far this season.

Liverpool have powered ahead in the Premier League table, and now appear almost certainties to win the title come May.

 

The serene progress at Anfield has been in stark contrast to what has happened at Spurs, with Mourinho’s men struggling throughout the season so far.

Tottenham have performed well below expectations this term, with flaws in their squad being clearly exposed.

Mourinho does always have a plan for the big occasion though, and it could be that multiple changes are made tomorrow.

Mourinho could look to bring £40 million (Standard) Davinson Sanchez back into his side’s defence to add some pace, with Jan Vertonghen going back into his role at left-back.

Mourinho could also hand Erik Lamela his first start since taking charge, after he impressed from the bench against Middlesbrough, and Eric Dier may return to midfield, to add a bit more steel to their side.

