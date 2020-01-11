Quick links

Predicted Arsenal XI for Crystal Palace: 18-year-old starts, with Mikel Arteta bringing back Lucas Torreira

Mikel Arteta the manager
Arsenal are still looking for their first win in the Premier League since Mikel Arteta took over.

Mikel Arteta takes his Arsenal side to Crystal Palace tomorrow looking to make it three wins a row.

Arsenal have improve hugely under Arteta’s stewardship already, but the Spaniard is still looking for his first victory as manager in the Premier League.

After wins over Leeds United and Manchester United, Arteta has some selection decisions to ponder over.

 

But his favoured Arsenal side is beginning to take shape, and it seems that he could make alterations from the team which took on Leeds United on Monday evening.

Arsenal rested Lucas Torreira and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang against the Whites, but the pair look likely to start tomorrow.

Matteo Guendouzi didn’t do enough against Leeds to wrestle a starting place off Torreira, while Aubameyang is Arsenal’s most important player.

Elsewhere, Bukayo Saka could start at left-back, as Arteta is likely to want his side to take the game to Palace at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal XI for Palace

