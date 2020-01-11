Our view: Exiled Rangers winger facing freeze-out as loan club eye yet another new recruit

The winger was brought to Rangers by Steven Gerrard last summer but was soon allowed to leave Ibrox on loan.

The Rangers winger Jake Hastie could soon be dealt another blow by his temporary employers.

Hastie began his spell away from Ibrox in impressive style, scoring in each of his first three games for Rotherham.

But the summer Steven Gerrard recruit has since drifted out of favour and has failed to start any of the League One side's last five matches, prompting talk of an early return to Rangers.

Speaking via the Rotherham Advertiser this month, the Millers boss Paul Warne said he still expects to have Hastie on board come the end of the transfer window.

But having already signed one new winger this winter, in the shape of Hakeeb Adelakun - Warne is now on the trail of another.

Speaking, again, via the Rotherham Advertiser, the 46-year-old admitted that he is keen on a deal for the free agent Ben Marshall, following his release by Norwich City last summer. But he warned that, should he arrive, it could take around a month to get the Mancunian up to speed, giving Hastie a stay of execution.

Even so, the 21-year-old's prospects for the remainder of the campaign are not looking great, whether or not Marshall moves to the New York Stadium.

And having already appeared for Rangers this season, Hastie is in a bit of a predicament.

FIFA rules state that a player cannot appear for more than two clubs in any one campaign, so it's not as straightforward as Rangers simply recalling the former Motherwell man and loaning him straight out elsewhere.

Gerrard will now have to weigh up whether Hastie is better off persevering where he is, or competing for a place in a squad which the Rangers manager is openly looking to trim this month.

Either way, it's shaping up to be a wasted second half of the season for the South Lanarkshire native.