Our View: Encouragement for Celtic in chase for player Steven Gerrard wanted at Liverpool

Celtic manager Neil Lennon said this season that he wants Victor Wanyama from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Back in late November, Celtic manager Neil Lennon said that he wants to bring Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama back to the club, as quoted in The Daily Record.

Lennon said that he would “of course” like 28-year-old back at Celtic, with the Kenya international defensive midfielder having been on the books of the Hoops from 2011 until 2013.

Subscribe

Steven Gerrard's praise

The former Southampton star has struggled to play regularly for Tottenham in recent seasons, with injuries affecting his time at the North London outfit, but the 28-year-old is highly rated.

In February 2018, Steven Gerrard, now the manager of Rangers and then a coach at Liverpool, said that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp should sign Wanyama from Spurs, as quoted in The Daily Star.

Future at Tottenham Hotspur

Two new reports in the European media this week suggest that Spurs are open to selling Wanyama this month, and that will be encouraging for Celtic and their manager Lennon.

Gianlucadimarzio.com has claimed that Tottenham are ready to offer AC Milan cash plus defender Juan Foyth and Wanyama to sign striker Krzysztof Piatek this month.

According to Foot Mercato, Tottenham have included Wanyama in an offer to sign former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele from French club Lyon this month.

Celtic return?

It seems that Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho does not have Wanyama in his plans this season, and that will be of encouragement to Celtic, as perhaps towards the latter part of the January transfer window, they could convince the North London outfit to part company with him.

Wanyama is not getting much playing time at Spurs - he has played just 24 minutes in the Premier League and only nine minutes in the Champions League so far this season, according to WhoScored.

While the injury to Moussa Sissoko could allow him to play more in the coming weeks and months at Spurs, Wanyama could find a return to Celtic, at least for the second half of the season, quite tempting, given that he is wanted there and is still loved by the fans.