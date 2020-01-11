Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds United’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have lost against Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road in the Yorkshire derby.

Leeds United have failed to bounce back from their defeat to Arsenal this afternoon, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side have suffered a loss at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday in the Yorkshire derby.

The Whites suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Premier League club Arsenal away from home at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday evening.

Bielsa’s side took on Wednesday at home in the Championship this afternoon, and were expected by many to win.

However, Leeds suffered a 2-0 loss to Garry Monk’s side in the Yorkshire derby, and former Leeds striker Noel Whelan has given his take on the result.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at full time on Saturday afternoon (4:55pm, January 11, 2020): “Once again, you are looking at the first 45 minutes.

“You know that you are not capitalising on the chances, possession and dictating the play, chances that we had. If we don’t start putting it back in the net, it gives the opposition 15 minutes to sort themselves out.”

Whelan added: “We were not at it in the second half, we were just not at it, we had opportunities, we didn’t take them.”

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, hosts Leeds had 67% of the possession, took 14 shots of which five were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Wednesday had 33% of the possession, took 10 shots of which two were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.