Quick links

Championship

Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds United’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Subhankar Mondal
Jacob Murphy of Sheffield Wednesday shoots towards goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have lost against Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road in the Yorkshire derby.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United battles for possession with Morgan Fox of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland...

Leeds United have failed to bounce back from their defeat to Arsenal this afternoon, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side have suffered a loss at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday in the Yorkshire derby.

The Whites suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Premier League club Arsenal away from home at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday evening.

 

Bielsa’s side took on Wednesday at home in the Championship this afternoon, and were expected by many to win.

However, Leeds suffered a 2-0 loss to Garry Monk’s side in the Yorkshire derby, and former Leeds striker Noel Whelan has given his take on the result.

 

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United greets fans ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds,...

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at full time on Saturday afternoon (4:55pm, January 11, 2020): “Once again, you are looking at the first 45 minutes.

“You know that you are not capitalising on the chances, possession and dictating the play, chances that we had. If we don’t start putting it back in the net, it gives the opposition 15 minutes to sort themselves out.”

Whelan added: “We were not at it in the second half, we were just not at it, we had opportunities, we didn’t take them.”

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, hosts Leeds had 67% of the possession, took 14 shots of which five were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Wednesday had 33% of the possession, took 10 shots of which two were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Cameron Dawson of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates his sides first goal with teammate Morgan Fox scored by Jacob Murphy (not in frame) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch