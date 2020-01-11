‘Needs replacing’: Some fans think one player is done at West Ham United

Mark Noble did not play well for West Ham United against Sheffield United on Friday.

West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Mark Noble against Sheffield United on Friday evening.

Noble was in action for West Ham in their Premier League game against United away from home at Bramall Lane.

The 32-year-old central midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the Hammers lost 1-0.

The Englishman struggled to make an impact on the match, as he looked rusty, could not keep possession well, and struggled with the pace of the game.

According to WhoScored, Noble had a pass accuracy of 81.1%, won two headers, took 63 touches, and made one tackle and one interception.

So far this season, the veteran midfielder has made 18 appearances in the Premier League for the Hammers, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

West Ham fans were not pleased with the display produced by Noble and have criticised the midfielder on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Been saying this all season.



Most of our midfielders apart from Fornals can't pick out Haller.



Fornals being dropped was a massive surprise.



Noble showed why he needs replacing also.



Martin I had a feeling wasn't good enough. This squad needs massive improvement pic.twitter.com/WNng1aNIvV — Jonesy ☆ (@RockyWhu) January 11, 2020

Noble was shocking, Zaba was a tired snail... — Jonathan Slater WHU (@SlaterWHU) January 10, 2020

Don’t let var distract you from the fact that noble zabaleta and Lanzini were awful — ethan (@WhuEthan) January 10, 2020

I love Noble as much as the next WHU fan but let's me honest he is a brilliant squad player! Just not good enough to start. He hasn't been for a while. Because he's a WH through and through doesn't mean he should be guaranteed in the starting XI — Christian Roberts (@ChistianRoberts) January 11, 2020

Noble shouldn’t be playing every game now, Fornals should have replaced Nobes on 60mins if Moyes wanted to start that team. I forgot ‘dithering Dave’. Tbf though we had enough opportunities to score — AndyWHU1987 (@AndyWHU1987) January 11, 2020

Would be more than happy if Zabaleta Cresswell Noble and Lanzini never pulled on a West Ham shirt again. — Jack (@_JackWHU) January 11, 2020

I’d rather Joe Allen start every week over Noble I for the life of me can’t understand how noble starts every week squad player at best he’s lucky Wilshere been injured all season — Steve (@Steve_WHU_) January 11, 2020