‘Needs replacing’: Some fans think one player is done at West Ham United

Subhankar Mondal
Mark Noble did not play well for West Ham United against Sheffield United on Friday.

West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Mark Noble against Sheffield United on Friday evening.

Noble was in action for West Ham in their Premier League game against United away from home at Bramall Lane.

The 32-year-old central midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the Hammers lost 1-0.

The Englishman struggled to make an impact on the match, as he looked rusty, could not keep possession well, and struggled with the pace of the game.

 

According to WhoScored, Noble had a pass accuracy of 81.1%, won two headers, took 63 touches, and made one tackle and one interception.

So far this season, the veteran midfielder has made 18 appearances in the Premier League for the Hammers, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

West Ham fans were not pleased with the display produced by Noble and have criticised the midfielder on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

