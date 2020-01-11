Manager shares what £2m reported Leeds and Derby target has told him

Leeds United and Derby County are reportedly among the clubs interested in Zain Westbrooke.

Zain Westbrooke is a player in demand, with Leeds United, Derby County and West Bromwich Albion among the clubs linked with the Coventry City central midfielder.

In demand

According to TEAMtalk, West Brom, Derby, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City are interested in signing Westbrooke in the January transfer window, with Coventry valuing him at £2 million.

Sky Sports has claimed of interest in the 23-year-old from Leeds and Cardiff City (click here to read more).

Coventry City stay

Coventry are aiming to finish in the top two of the League One table this season, while the likes of Leeds, Forest and West Brom are challenging for promotion to the Premier League, and the Championship clubs will feel confident of prising the 23-year-old away from St Andrew’s.

However, Coventry manager Mark Robins believes that the youngster will not leave this month, and has said that the central midfielder himself has told him that he wants to stay.

Robins told The Coventry Telegraph when asked if there have been any inquiries for Westbrooke: “No, but there may be interest there because he’s a good player. But he’s our player and we are not looking to do anything with him in the sense of moving him on.

“I have got a good relationship with Zain and I feel like I know where we’re at. We’ll just see what happens. But again, he’s another one I would like to get tied down, although it’s not really tied down because he loves it here and has expressed a desire to stay.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Westbrooke has made 19 appearances in League One for Coventry so far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process.