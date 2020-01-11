Manager ‘confident’ about reported Leeds United and Nottingham Forest target

Quick links

Gerhard Struber, manager of Barnsley looks on during the FA Cup Third Round match between Crewe Alexandra and Barnsley at Gresty Road on January 05, 2020 in Crewe, England.
Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Cauley Woodrow.

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber has told The Yorkshire Post that Cauley Woodrow will not leave in the January transfer window, amid reported interest from Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

According to The Mirror (print edition, page 56, January 9, 2020), Leeds are interested in signing Woodrow from Barnsley this month.

The report has also claimed that Forest and Bristol City want the 25-year-old, who is valued at £7 million by his club.

 

Struber told The Yorkshire Post: "Cauley is injured and I expect him to be back in two weeks and it is very important that by the end of January, he can play. I am confident that Cauley and Alex will remain at Barnsley.”

Stats

Woodrow has made 22 appearances in the Championship for Barnsley so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 25-year-old scored 16 goals and provided one assist in 31 League One games during his loan spell at Barnsley, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Woodrow would be a good signing for Leeds or Forest for the second half of the season in their chase for promotion to the Premier League, but only as a back-up striker.

Cauley Woodrow of Barnsley is fouled by Matt Grimes of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Barnsley at the Liberty Stadium on December 29, 2019 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

