Manager ‘confident’ about reported Leeds United and Nottingham Forest target

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Cauley Woodrow.

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber has told The Yorkshire Post that Cauley Woodrow will not leave in the January transfer window, amid reported interest from Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

According to The Mirror (print edition, page 56, January 9, 2020), Leeds are interested in signing Woodrow from Barnsley this month.

The report has also claimed that Forest and Bristol City want the 25-year-old, who is valued at £7 million by his club.

Struber told The Yorkshire Post: "Cauley is injured and I expect him to be back in two weeks and it is very important that by the end of January, he can play. I am confident that Cauley and Alex will remain at Barnsley.”

Stats

Woodrow has made 22 appearances in the Championship for Barnsley so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 25-year-old scored 16 goals and provided one assist in 31 League One games during his loan spell at Barnsley, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Woodrow would be a good signing for Leeds or Forest for the second half of the season in their chase for promotion to the Premier League, but only as a back-up striker.