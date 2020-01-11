Lord Sugar reacts to Tottenham Hotspur defeat, Gary Lineker in disbelief over Liverpool

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have lost against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Lord Sugar has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Spurs have suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

Roberto Firmino’s goal in the 37th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Former Tottenham chairman Lord Sugar was following the match, and he has stated that the result of the game was not as bad for Jose Mourinho’s side as he expected.

Meanwhile, Tottenham legend Gary Lineker has praised Liverpool for their record in the Premier League this season.

Spurs result not as bad as I expected — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) January 11, 2020

21 Premier League games played for @LFC with 20 wins and a draw. That’s utterly nuts. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 11, 2020

Expected win for Liverpool

Liverpool are a much better team than Tottenham, and even in North London on Satuday evening, the Reds were expected to win.

Although Spurs had chances to score, Jurgen Klopp’s side were the better team over the course of the 90 minutes and deservedly won the match.

While the result has put Liverpool a step closer to winning the Premier League title this season, it has adversely affected Tottenham’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table.