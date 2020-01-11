Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Lord Sugar reacts to Tottenham Hotspur defeat, Gary Lineker in disbelief over Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal
Lord Sugar looks on from the stands ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have lost against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur shakes hands with Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham...

Lord Sugar has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Spurs have suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

Roberto Firmino’s goal in the 37th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides.

 

Former Tottenham chairman Lord Sugar was following the match, and he has stated that the result of the game was not as bad for Jose Mourinho’s side as he expected.

Meanwhile, Tottenham legend Gary Lineker has praised Liverpool for their record in the Premier League this season.

Expected win for Liverpool

Liverpool are a much better team than Tottenham, and even in North London on Satuday evening, the Reds were expected to win.

Although Spurs had chances to score, Jurgen Klopp’s side were the better team over the course of the 90 minutes and deservedly won the match.

While the result has put Liverpool a step closer to winning the Premier League title this season, it has adversely affected Tottenham’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool runs with the ball from Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch