Club sends message to Arsenal's Mikel Arteta about highly-rated 18-year-old

Arsenal have loaned highly-rated academy striker Tyreece John-Jules to Lincoln City and, following Mikel Arteta's complimentary comments on the 18-year-old, the Imps send the Gunners head coach a message of reassurance.

John-Jules has starred for Arsenal's Under-23s over the past 18 months, netting an impressive 16 goals with nine assists from 30 appearances last season and chipping in with six goals and two assists this term.

Last season, the young forward was handed a taste of first-team football for Arsenal in a friendly against Al-Nasr Dubai SC during the Gunners' mid-season visit, and marked his opportunity with a goal.

This term, he has been named in the first-team squad for the games against Standard Liege in the Europa League, Chelsea in the Premier League, and Leeds United in the FA Cup third round.

When asked about John-Jules playing as a No 10 for the Under-23s, Arteta is quoted by Football London as saying: "He can do everything. He links really well on the ball every time he is out of the No 9 position, he’s got a really good ability to do that.

"He reads situations earlier than others and is a good finisher as well. Physically he’s developed in a really good shape so I think he’s a really good player."

Lincoln took part of Arteta's comments, added them into a graphic and shared the image on their Twitter feed, tagging Arteta's handle and commenting: "We’ll take good care of him."

Plenty of Arsenal fans welcomed Lincoln's comments:

Play him regularly and he will score plenty for you guys — VoodooGooner (@VoodooGooner) 10 January 2020

He’s a player who improves our u23 team whether he’s scoring or not (and he often is).



Give him a few games to settle in senior football and I’m sure it’ll be the same story. — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) 10 January 2020

I like this tweet ! Our future is in safe hand ✋ — Dhruba Arsenal ⚪ (@Dhruba73738100) 10 January 2020

Love Lincoln we will support you as well as long as you make your promise — deking1316 (@ArunSnell) 10 January 2020

enjoy it — Naufal Muzzammil (@MuzzammilNaufal) 11 January 2020

Good luck he’s a great addition ❤️❤️❤️ — Angel Cruz (@kingwizaaaard) 10 January 2020

Keep your promise, and we always behind you.. — Akinyemi Oluwatosin michael (@ATM9807) 11 January 2020

Don’t be like Leeds United!! Take good care of our boy !! He will do many good things for you — Maldives Gooner (@is4miu) 10 January 2020

Lincoln are in League One action today with a trip to Shrewsbury Town.