Quick links

Arsenal

Lincoln City

Premier League

League One

Club sends message to Arsenal's Mikel Arteta about highly-rated 18-year-old

Giuseppe Labellarte
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal have loaned Emirates Stadium academy ace Tyreece John-Jules to Lincoln City, who have sent a Twitter message to the Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta, about the 18-year-old.

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates scoring Arsenal's 3rd goal during the PL2 match Arsenal U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23 at Meadow Park on December 06, 2019 in Borehamwood, England.

Arsenal have loaned highly-rated academy striker Tyreece John-Jules to Lincoln City and, following Mikel Arteta's complimentary comments on the 18-year-old, the Imps send the Gunners head coach a message of reassurance.

John-Jules has starred for Arsenal's Under-23s over the past 18 months, netting an impressive 16 goals with nine assists from 30 appearances last season and chipping in with six goals and two assists this term.

Last season, the young forward was handed a taste of first-team football for Arsenal in a friendly against Al-Nasr Dubai SC during the Gunners' mid-season visit, and marked his opportunity with a goal.

 

This term, he has been named in the first-team squad for the games against Standard Liege in the Europa League, Chelsea in the Premier League, and Leeds United in the FA Cup third round.

When asked about John-Jules playing as a No 10 for the Under-23s, Arteta is quoted by Football London as saying: "He can do everything. He links really well on the ball every time he is out of the No 9 position, he’s got a really good ability to do that.

"He reads situations earlier than others and is a good finisher as well. Physically he’s developed in a really good shape so I think he’s a really good player."

Lincoln took part of Arteta's comments, added them into a graphic and shared the image on their Twitter feed, tagging Arteta's handle and commenting: "We’ll take good care of him."

Plenty of Arsenal fans welcomed Lincoln's comments:

Lincoln are in League One action today with a trip to Shrewsbury Town.

Tyreece John-Jules of Arsenal challenges Hayden Carter of Blackburn during the PL2 match Arsenal U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23 at Meadow Park on December 06, 2019 in Borehamwood, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch