Liam Cooper ‘buzzing’ for player who has just left Leeds United

Subhankar Mondal
Fleetwood Town's Lewie Coyle crosses despite the attentions of Shrewsbury Town's Fejiri Okenabirhie during the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town at New...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United have sold Lewie Coyle to Fleetwood Town.

Lewie Coyle of Fleetwood Town compete for possession with Thibaud Verlinden of Bolton Wanderers during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Bolton Wanderers and Fleetwood Town at the Reebok...

Leeds United central defender Liam Cooper has taken to Twitter to send a message to Lewie Coyle following the right-back’s permanent exit from the club.

Coyle has joined Fleetwood Town in League One on a permanent contract from Championship outfit Leeds.

The 24-year-old right-back had been out on at Fleetwood since 2017 and was out of contract at the Whites at the end of the season.

 

Coyle, who can also operate as a central midfielder or as a left-back, is delighted to have made a permanent move to Fleetwood, and Cooper is happy for him, while some Leeds fans have also given their take on the Englishman’s departure on Twitter.

Sensible move

Coyle made just 23 appearances for the Leeds first team, as stated on the club’s official website, and it was clear that he did not have a long-term future at Elland Road.

The right-back has been a success during his loan spell at Fleetwood, and with Joey Barton’s side aiming for promotion from League One, it did make sense for him to severe his ties with Leeds and move to the Trawlermen on a permanent basis.

Liam Cooper of Leeds United passing the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage, London on Saturday 21st December 2019.

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

