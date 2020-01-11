Liam Cooper ‘buzzing’ for player who has just left Leeds United

Leeds United have sold Lewie Coyle to Fleetwood Town.

Leeds United central defender Liam Cooper has taken to Twitter to send a message to Lewie Coyle following the right-back’s permanent exit from the club.

Coyle has joined Fleetwood Town in League One on a permanent contract from Championship outfit Leeds.

The 24-year-old right-back had been out on at Fleetwood since 2017 and was out of contract at the Whites at the end of the season.

Coyle, who can also operate as a central midfielder or as a left-back, is delighted to have made a permanent move to Fleetwood, and Cooper is happy for him, while some Leeds fans have also given their take on the Englishman’s departure on Twitter.

Buzzing for you mate! Was a pleasure. https://t.co/83PMaXgMrt — Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) January 10, 2020

All the best with your future. You're always welcome amongst the Leeds fraternity to us. MOT — Dean Clarkson (@DeanClarkson14) January 10, 2020

Congrats Lewis, like many LUFC academy products I’ll always keep an eye out on how you’re doing. I’m sure we will meet again. Good luck. — batesyV3 (@BatesyV3) January 10, 2020

Good luck Lewie ! We will sign you back for 20 million in a couple of years — Cheshire White (@GaryBriscoe5) January 10, 2020

All the best! Gutted we sold you, rated you highly and it’s a shame you couldn’t break through at @LUFC

Won’t forget that second half against Cambridge in the cup a few years back, uou was one of the main reason we came back to win it! — Jake Hadfield (@JAHadfield) January 10, 2020

Best of luck Lewie. It's a shame it did not work out for you at Leeds but it looks like you have found a great home at Fleetwood. Hope you have a long and prosperous career. — Charles Overin (@charleso78) January 10, 2020

Good luck mate — PauLeedsArentWeHarrison (@paulharrison01) January 10, 2020

Sensible move

Coyle made just 23 appearances for the Leeds first team, as stated on the club’s official website, and it was clear that he did not have a long-term future at Elland Road.

The right-back has been a success during his loan spell at Fleetwood, and with Joey Barton’s side aiming for promotion from League One, it did make sense for him to severe his ties with Leeds and move to the Trawlermen on a permanent basis.