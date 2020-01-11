Leeds United secure signature of "one of the greatest talents of his generation"

Leeds United youngster Nohan Kenneh has signed his first professional deal at Elland Road.

Leeds United have announced that Elland Road academy prodigy Nohan Kenneh, who has previously been linked with one of Europe's richest clubs, has signed his first professional contract with the Whites.

Kenneh, an England Under-17 international, has turned plenty of heads at Thorp Arch thanks to his undoubtable talent, remarkable progress and impressive versatility, having starred both in central midfield and in defence.

The 17-year-old has featured regularly for Mark Jackson’s Under-18s and has now broken into Carlos Corberan’s Under-23 side following a series of standout performances, though he did feature again for the U18s as they beat Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the FA Youth Cup this week.

Kenneh was previously linked with French giants Paris Saint-Germain, a report in Soccer Link from last summer claiming PSG were keen on the Leeds prodigy and describing him as "one of the greatest talents of his generation".

Indeed, the teenager was mentioned in the article alongside Louie Barry, who came through the ranks at Leeds' Championship title rivals West Bromwich Albion before moving to Barcelona's famed La Masia academy.

Kenneh has committed to Leeds until the summer of 2022 and, given the great work being done by Carlos Corberan and Marcelo Bielsa with regards to the progress of homegrown talent, he is at one of the best places in the countries to fulfil the prediction made by Soccer Link.