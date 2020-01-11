'Our very own version of Patrick Vieira': Some Leeds fans erupt over club update

Leeds United youngster Nohan Kenneh has signed his first professional deal at Elland Road and many of the Whites faithful were delighted with the news.

A number of Leeds United fans have been commenting on Twitter about the announcement that Elland Road academy prodigy Nohan Kenneh has signed his first professional contract with the Whites.

Kenneh, an England Under-17 international, has been turning plenty of heads at Thorp Arch thanks to his talent, impressive progress and all-round versatility, having starred both in central midfield and in defence.

The 17-year-old has featured regularly for Mark Jackson’s Under-18s and has now broken into Carlos Corberan’s Under-23 side following a series of standout performances, though he did feature again for the U18s as they beat Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the FA Youth Cup this week.

Kenneh was linked with French giants Paris Saint-Germain, a report in Soccer Link from last summer claiming PSG were keen on the Leeds prodigy and describing him as "one of the greatest talents of his generation".

Indeed, the teenager was mentioned in the article alongside Louie Barry, who came through the ranks at Leeds' Championship title rivals West Bromwich Albion before moving to Barcelona's famed La Masia academy.

Here is how a number of Whites fans - and interestingly, the Football Manager account - reacted on Twitter after the Championship side announced that Kenneh had committed his future to the Elland Road club until the summer of 2022:

Kenneh could be back in action for Leeds U23s when they face Crewe's U23s at Alexandra Park on Monday afternoon (Leeds website).