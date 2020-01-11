Quick links

'Should live on the bench', 'abysmal': Some Leeds fans rip into their own player's display

Giuseppe Labellarte
Leeds United's Helder Costa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on November 2, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United were beaten at Elland Road and Helder Costa was slated by many of the Whites faithful.

Leeds United's Helder Costa reacts after missing a chance during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds,...

A number of Leeds United fans have been commenting on Twitter about their 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road and Helder Costa's performance for the Whites came under a lot of criticism.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee took a while to find his feet after his arrival at Elland Road and eventually did so, but his display against the Owls was akin to his poor performances at the start of the campaign.

 

 

Costa was largely ineffective for Marcelo Bielsa's charges against their Yorkshire rivals and wasted many opportunities with the ball in dangerous areas, often running them out of touch or attempting efforts from unlikely angles which ended up way off target.

The 25-year-old was arguably pretty lucky to stay on the pitch as long as the 75th minute, Bielsa eventually having seen enough and replacing him with Jordan Stevens, and in the end, Leeds' wastefulness proved costly as Wednesday scored two late goals.

Here is what some Leeds fans said about Costa on social media:

Leeds conceded in the 87th minute when Jacob Murphy beat goalkeeper Kiko Casilla at his near post from a tight angle and Atdhe Nuhiu wrapped the points up four minutes into stoppage time after Adam Reach teed him up.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United battles for possession with Morgan Fox of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland...

