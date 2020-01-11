'Should live on the bench', 'abysmal': Some Leeds fans rip into their own player's display

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United were beaten at Elland Road and Helder Costa was slated by many of the Whites faithful.

A number of Leeds United fans have been commenting on Twitter about their 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road and Helder Costa's performance for the Whites came under a lot of criticism.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee took a while to find his feet after his arrival at Elland Road and eventually did so, but his display against the Owls was akin to his poor performances at the start of the campaign.

Costa was largely ineffective for Marcelo Bielsa's charges against their Yorkshire rivals and wasted many opportunities with the ball in dangerous areas, often running them out of touch or attempting efforts from unlikely angles which ended up way off target.

The 25-year-old was arguably pretty lucky to stay on the pitch as long as the 75th minute, Bielsa eventually having seen enough and replacing him with Jordan Stevens, and in the end, Leeds' wastefulness proved costly as Wednesday scored two late goals.

Here is what some Leeds fans said about Costa on social media:

Little bit lazy down the right. Ayling giving it away in the final third & Costa off the pace - couple of nice touches but not much else. Not terrible but needs more purpose going forward for me. Dallas is important and impressive all the time #lufc — Wardy (@WardyAJ) 11 January 2020

Dominated the game on the whole but a bit flat, Harrison should have scored but to give him his due his next effort was well saved and he's running his socks, Costa is still having a coffee in Costa! Pablo on for Costa would be the sub I'd make at half time #lufc #mot — Paul LUFC (@Paullufc888) 11 January 2020

Too slow and predictable. Need to step it up. Costa done very little. Need a Forshaw / Shackleton in midfield — White Knight LUFC (@WhiteKnightLUFC) 11 January 2020

Costa finishing. Absolutely abysmal. #LUFC — Mat Thomas (@EmptyUK) 11 January 2020

Does costa think he’s playing rugby with these shots? Goals not that high mate #lufc — Seth Shuttleworth (@SethShutty) 11 January 2020

Don't go outside if you're in the Leeds area. God knows where Costa's shot will land and I don't want any of you getting hurt#lufc — DS Fisher (@D_S_Fisher) 11 January 2020

Get Pablo on. Costa off ASAP. #LUFC — Mat Thomas (@EmptyUK) 11 January 2020

Costa dreadful yet again #lufc — Johnny F (@JF_LUFCmod) 11 January 2020

Costa has been poor again anonymous like playing with 10 men only #LUFC Stevens on hopefully this will spur us on its looked like 10 vs 11 this half unfortunately — Leeds Fan in Chicago (@ChicagoWhite) 11 January 2020

Also Costa should live on the bench. Don’t tell me here’s worth the 3m loan fee never mind the 15 full fee. Embarrassing #Lufc — Christopher (@CM4892) 11 January 2020

Costa shouldn't start awful Ayling is not anywhere near our best RB drop Dallas to RB play Shacks in MF and start Pablo also Douglas shouldn't start #LUFC need a CMF & support for Bamford who had no support today — Leeds Fan in Chicago (@ChicagoWhite) 11 January 2020

Leeds conceded in the 87th minute when Jacob Murphy beat goalkeeper Kiko Casilla at his near post from a tight angle and Atdhe Nuhiu wrapped the points up four minutes into stoppage time after Adam Reach teed him up.