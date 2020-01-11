Quick links

‘It’s great’: Player responds to rumour Liverpool are scouting him

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Max Clark.

Vitesse defender Max Clark has told Omroep Gelderland that it is “nice” to be linked with Liverpool in the January transfer window.

According to a recent report in The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Clark.

It has been reported that the Reds have been scouting the 23-year-old left-back, with his club Vitesse braced for offers this month.

 

The former Hull City player has responded to speculation that Liverpool want him, and he has suggested that he is flattered to be linked with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Clark told Omroep Gelderland, as translated by The Liverpool Echo: "Friends sent it to me, but I can tell you it is just rumours.

“In football everyone is confronted with rumours, you have to deal with that. It’s nice to be linked to them. I think everyone would be happy with these teams. It’s great, but it’s rumours.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Clark has scored one goal and provided three assists in 17 Eredivisie appearances for Vitesse so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the left-back made 20 starts and six substitute appearances in the league for Vitesse, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Liverpool?

Andrew Robertson is the first-choice left-back at Liverpool and is one of the best players in his position in the Premier League, but the Reds could do with a back-up.

Clark has progressed well in recent years, and the 23-year-old is at an age where he can be coached and he can improve under Klopp.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

