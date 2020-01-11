‘It can sometimes be’: Player reportedly wanted by Steve Bruce responds to speculation

Glasgow Rangers right-back James Tavernier is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

James Tavernier of Rangers



Rangers defender James Tavernier has told The Scottish Sun that he does not plan to leave Ibrox despite interest from Newcastle United.

According to The Scottish Sun, Premier League club Newcastle are interested in signing Tavernier from Rangers in the January transfer window.

Subscribe

It has been reported that Magpies’ manager Steve Bruce wants to take the right-back back to St. James’ Park.

The 28-year-old right-back failed to establish himself in the first team when he was at Newcastle, but the defender is now rated as one of the best in his position in the Scottish Premiership.

Tavernier has made it clear that he does not plan to leave Rangers, and is committed to Steven Gerrard’s side.

Tavernier told The Scottish Sun: “My contract is here, I’m fully committed to the team. We’re halfway through the season in a great position and my family are settled.

“In football it can sometimes be out of your hands, but I’m delighted to be here and want to continue.”

Unlikely Rangers exit

Tavernier is a key figure in manager Gerrard’s team, and the right-back will be hugely important in Rangers’ quest to win the Scottish Premiership title this season.

It is hard to see manager Gerrard sanction a move away for Tavernier in the middle of the season with the title at stake.