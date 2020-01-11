Quick links

‘It can sometimes be’: Player reportedly wanted by Steve Bruce responds to speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Scott Arfield, Jean-Pierre Nsame and James Tavernier during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Glasgow Rangers right-back James Tavernier is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

James Tavernier of Rangers during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.James Tavernier of Rangers

Rangers defender James Tavernier has told The Scottish Sun that he does not plan to leave Ibrox despite interest from Newcastle United.

According to The Scottish Sun, Premier League club Newcastle are interested in signing Tavernier from Rangers in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Magpies’ manager Steve Bruce wants to take the right-back back to St. James’ Park.

 

The 28-year-old right-back failed to establish himself in the first team when he was at Newcastle, but the defender is now rated as one of the best in his position in the Scottish Premiership.

Tavernier has made it clear that he does not plan to leave Rangers, and is committed to Steven Gerrard’s side.

James Tavernier of Rangers FC reacts to his team's defeat after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Tavernier told The Scottish Sun: “My contract is here, I’m fully committed to the team. We’re halfway through the season in a great position and my family are settled.

“In football it can sometimes be out of your hands, but I’m delighted to be here and want to continue.”

Unlikely Rangers exit

Tavernier is a key figure in manager Gerrard’s team, and the right-back will be hugely important in Rangers’ quest to win the Scottish Premiership title this season.

It is hard to see manager Gerrard sanction a move away for Tavernier in the middle of the season with the title at stake.

James Tavernier of Rangers celebrates after Jermain Defoe of Rangers scores his team's third goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

