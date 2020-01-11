Quick links

‘He is priceless’: Some fans react to speculation Leeds United want their player

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals and Oxford United's Cameron Brannagan during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Oxford United and West Ham United at Kassam Stadium on September 25,...
Leeds United are reportedly interested in Cameron Brannagan of Oxford United.

Cameron Brannagan of Oxford United at full time of the Sky Bet League One match between Rotherham United and Oxford United at AESSEAL New York Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Rotherham,...

Oxford United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Leeds United are interested in Cameron Brannagan.

According to The Telegraph, Championship Leeds are interested in signing the 23-year-old midfielder from League One outfit Oxford in the January transfer window.

The former England Under-20 international failed to establish himself in the Liverpool first team, but he has progressed a lot since he moved to Oxford in 2018.

The 23-year-old did well for The U’s last season, and he has been a star for Karl Robinson’s side this campaign.

 

According to WhoScored, Brannagan has made 19 appearances in League One for Oxford so far this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.

With manager Robinson aiming to get his team promoted to the Championship, the club may not be willing to sell the midfielder in the middle of the season.

Some Oxford fans are not receptive to the idea of losing the former Liverpool player this summer, and have given their take on Twitter, as have some Leeds supporters, as shown below.

Cameron Brannagan of Oxford Untied during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Oxford United at Highbury Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Fleetwood, England.

Cameron Brannagan of Oxford United during the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Oxford United at Sincil Bank Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Lincoln, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

