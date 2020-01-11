‘He is priceless’: Some fans react to speculation Leeds United want their player

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Cameron Brannagan of Oxford United.

Oxford United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Leeds United are interested in Cameron Brannagan.

According to The Telegraph, Championship Leeds are interested in signing the 23-year-old midfielder from League One outfit Oxford in the January transfer window.

The former England Under-20 international failed to establish himself in the Liverpool first team, but he has progressed a lot since he moved to Oxford in 2018.

The 23-year-old did well for The U’s last season, and he has been a star for Karl Robinson’s side this campaign.

According to WhoScored, Brannagan has made 19 appearances in League One for Oxford so far this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.

With manager Robinson aiming to get his team promoted to the Championship, the club may not be willing to sell the midfielder in the middle of the season.

Some Oxford fans are not receptive to the idea of losing the former Liverpool player this summer, and have given their take on Twitter, as have some Leeds supporters, as shown below.

