Absolutely buzzing', 'delighted': Some fans react to signing of 'fantastic' Leeds player

Leeds United academy graduate Lewie Coyle has left Elland Road permanently.

Following the announcement regarding Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle joining Fleetwood Town permanently, a number of Cod Army fans have taken to Twitter to rejoice in the news.

The Whites academy ace had been on loan at Fleetwood from Elland Road since 2017 and has now completed a permanent move to Highbury Stadium.

Coyle came through the Leeds system and broke into the Whites first team, making his debut against Nottingham Forest in 2015.

In total, the 24-year-old went on to make 23 appearances for Leeds, his final one coming on the final day of the 2016-17 season against Wigan Athletic.

Coyle has joined the Lancashire side for an undisclosed fee, penning a three-and-half-year deal, the club fighting off competition for his signature from both Championship and League One clubs.

The full-back has made 122 appearances in all competitions across three loan spells at Fleetwood and has captained the side during that time.

Here is what some Fleetwood fans have been saying on social media with regards to the announcement:

Absolutely buzzing! So happy. Welcome @LewieCoyle — Knappers (@KNAPPERSSS17) 10 January 2020

He’s a red — leon crump (@leoncrump5) 10 January 2020

Great bit of business. Well done! ⚪️ — Buster Brown (@CallumB106X) 10 January 2020

Fantastic signing, epitomises everything about @ftfc, always puts a shift in and gets better season by season. Good luck @LewieCoyle — Gavin Thompson (@gavavit) 10 January 2020

Just great news. Just shows what this club is all about . Thanks A.P. — Matt Black (@MattBla10453824) 10 January 2020

Absolutely delighted that Lewie has signed, he is such an important part of the squad, great bit of business there — footballmad21 (@footballmad211) 10 January 2020

Me after this post.

We might as well throw our promotion party now.

Great player , great quality, great news to wake up to pic.twitter.com/uQ8kZNk7Bg — Ftfcjoshua and 104 others (@Joshua98027407) 10 January 2020

"We are delighted to sign Lewie on a permanent basis," Fleetwood manager Joey Barton told the official website. "He has developed so much as a player and we see enormous potential in him. He has gone from a good defender to a very good attacking full-back, whose game intelligence has grown game by game.

"There were a number of clubs interested in him because he has been doing so well, but he’s decided that this is the place he is going to improve. He’s a fantastic member of our team who embodies the culture that is emerging at Fleetwood Town."