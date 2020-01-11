Quick links

Leeds United

Fleetwood Town

Championship

League One

Absolutely buzzing', 'delighted': Some fans react to signing of 'fantastic' Leeds player

Giuseppe Labellarte
Lewie Coyle of Fleetwood Town during the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town at Montgomery Waters Meadow on September 28, 2019 in Shrewsbury, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United academy graduate Lewie Coyle has left Elland Road permanently.

Lewie Coyle of Fleetwood Town

Following the announcement regarding Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle joining Fleetwood Town permanently, a number of Cod Army fans have taken to Twitter to rejoice in the news.

The Whites academy ace had been on loan at Fleetwood from Elland Road since 2017 and has now completed a permanent move to Highbury Stadium.

Coyle came through the Leeds system and broke into the Whites first team, making his debut against Nottingham Forest in 2015.

 

 

In total, the 24-year-old went on to make 23 appearances for Leeds, his final one coming on the final day of the 2016-17 season against Wigan Athletic.

Coyle has joined the Lancashire side for an undisclosed fee, penning a three-and-half-year deal, the club fighting off competition for his signature from both Championship and League One clubs.

The full-back has made 122 appearances in all competitions across three loan spells at Fleetwood and has captained the side during that time.

Here is what some Fleetwood fans have been saying on social media with regards to the announcement:

"We are delighted to sign Lewie on a permanent basis," Fleetwood manager Joey Barton told the official website. "He has developed so much as a player and we see enormous potential in him. He has gone from a good defender to a very good attacking full-back, whose game intelligence has grown game by game.

"There were a number of clubs interested in him because he has been doing so well, but he’s decided that this is the place he is going to improve. He’s a fantastic member of our team who embodies the culture that is emerging at Fleetwood Town."

Lewie Coyle of Fleetwood Town during the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town at Montgomery Waters Meadow on September 28, 2019 in Shrewsbury, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch