'Yes!', 'can't wait': Some Everton fans react to update on 'fantastic player'

Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti has given an update on Goodison Park cult hero Andre Gomes - and the Toffees fanbase was delighted.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to rejoice in Carlo Ancelotti's update about Goodison Park midfielder Andre Gomes.

The Toffees ace suffered a dislocation fracture to his right ankle in the draw against Tottenham in November, an injury that had been expected to sideline him for the rest of the season.

However, Ancelotti has revealed that Gomes - who has been recovering back in Portugal - will start individual training at Finch Farm next week as he steps up his rehabilitation from ankle surgery.

"Andre Gomes comes back next week and will start to train individually here," Ancelotti told the Everton media team ahead of this weekend's Premier League meeting with Brighton.

"It is good news because he is doing well. His recovery is going faster. I hope he can be with us as soon as possible because he is a fantastic player."

Needless to say the news was very well received by the Everton fanbase regarding a player who is well loved at Goodison Park.

Gomes established himself as an Everton fan favourite last season on loan from Barcelona, leading to a permanent £22million switch to Goodison Park (official Everton website) on a deal worth approximately £112,000-per-week (Spotrac).