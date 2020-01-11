Quick links

'Yes!', 'can't wait': Some Everton fans react to update on 'fantastic player'

Everton unveil new manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park on December 23, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti has given an update on Goodison Park cult hero Andre Gomes - and the Toffees fanbase was delighted.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Andre Gomes during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on March 28, 2019 in Halewood, England.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to rejoice in Carlo Ancelotti's update about Goodison Park midfielder Andre Gomes.

The Toffees ace suffered a dislocation fracture to his right ankle in the draw against Tottenham in November, an injury that had been expected to sideline him for the rest of the season.

However, Ancelotti has revealed that Gomes - who has been recovering back in Portugal - will start individual training at Finch Farm next week as he steps up his rehabilitation from ankle surgery.

 

 

"Andre Gomes comes back next week and will start to train individually here," Ancelotti told the Everton media team ahead of this weekend's Premier League meeting with Brighton.

"It is good news because he is doing well. His recovery is going faster. I hope he can be with us as soon as possible because he is a fantastic player."

Needless to say the news was very well received by the Everton fanbase regarding a player who is well loved at Goodison Park.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Gomes established himself as an Everton fan favourite last season on loan from Barcelona, leading to a permanent £22million switch to Goodison Park (official Everton website) on a deal worth approximately £112,000-per-week (Spotrac).

Andre Gomes poses as a new Everton FC player on August 9, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

