Chris Waddle thinks ‘talented’ player will leave Arsenal, suggests next destination

Mesut Ozil has not been at his best for Arsenal for a while.

Chris Waddle has predicted in The Racing Post that Mesut Ozil will leave Arsenal in the summer of 2020.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star has stated that the attacking midfielder is suited to Serie A.

Waddle believes that Ozil will shine in the Italian top flight, and he thinks that the 31-year-old has “lost the appetite” for the Premier League.

Waddle wrote in The Racing Post: “However, I’d be very surprised if Mesut Ozil is at the club next season. He’s a talented player who is ideally suited to Serie A and I can see him going there and shining.

"Right now, though, he looks like a player who has simply lost the appetite for the English game.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ozil has provided one assist in 11 Premier League matches and has played 31 minutes in the Europa League for Arsenal so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the former Real Madrid star scored five goals and provided two assists in 24 league games, and scored one goal and provided one assists in 10 Europa League matches for the Gunners, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Arsenal

While Waddle’s comments about Ozil’s future reflect his opinion, it does seem very probable that the German will leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has been rather inconsistent in his performances in recent seasons, and new manager Mikel Arteta may not be pleased with his displays in the coming weeks and months if he does not step up.