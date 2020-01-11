Chris Waddle has a controversial transfer suggestion for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur should look at Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, suggests Chris Waddle.

Chris Waddle has suggested in The Racing Post that Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud would be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham need to sign a striker in the January transfer window following the injury to Harry Kane.

Former Spurs star Waddle believes that ex-Arsenal striker Giroud would be a good acquisition for Jose Mourinho’s side.

However, Waddle does not believe that Tottenham will be able to convince the France international striker to move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Waddle wrote in The Racing Post: “Olivier Giroud seems to be one of the big-name stars being linked with Spurs and I’m sure there are a number of clubs looking at the French World Cup winner.

“I like Giroud. I know he misses a few but he scores them as well which tells me he knows where to find space in the box to accumulate chances. Indeed, he’s getting better with age.

"But Giroud is 33 now and would probably want a two or three-year contract next rather than a loan deal and I can’t see Spurs offering that.”

Controversial suggestion

Chelsea and Tottenham are big London rivals, and it is hard to see the Blues sell one of their players to Spurs in the middle of the season.

Moreover, Giroud is a former Arsenal player, and it would quite a controversial move should the 33-year-old turn out in a Spurs shirt, given the bitter rivalry between the two North London rivals.

However, the Frenchman would be a good signing in terms of his experience and hunger for playing time, and if played to his strengths, he could score quite a few goals in the absence of Harry Kane.