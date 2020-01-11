Celtic will reportedly scout Rangers target today

Quick links

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Celtic have been linked with Tyrese Campbell.

Celtic are reportedly planning to scout Rangers target Tyrese Campbell today.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Celtic will watch Campbell in action for Stoke against Millwall at the bet365 Stadium in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Daily Record has claimed of interest in the 20-year-old forward from both Celtic and Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

It has been reported that the youngster is out of contract at Stoke at the end of the season, and will cost the Gers and the Bhoys a compensation fee of £400,000.

 

Stats

Campell has made five starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Championship for Stoke so far this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Stoke are 21st in the Championship table at the moment with 24 points from 26 matches, just a point above the relegation zone.

Long-term signing

Campbell is still developing and progressing as a footballer, but he would be a good long-term signing in the summer of 2020 for Rangers or Celtic, especially for the reported transfer fee of £400,000.

