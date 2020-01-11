'Great news', 'he is class': Some Celtic fans react to club announcement

Celtic have announced that Parkhead academy ace Barry Coffey has extended his Hoops contract - will he earn a spot in Neil Lennon's first team this year?

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to congratulate Hoops academy midfielder Barry Coffey for extending his contract at Parkhead.

The 18-year-old, who joined Celtic in the summer of 2017, has penned a new deal until the end of the 2021-22 season, as confirmed by the official Bhoys website.

Coffey, a Republic of Ireland Under-19 international, was impressive for Tommy McIntyre’s reserves last term.

The central midfielder was rewarded for his efforts by being called up by Neil Lennon for Celtic's pre-season training camp in Austria and Switzerland in June, where he turned out against Pinkafeld.

In the weeks that followed, Coffey represented his country at the UEFA European Under-19 Championship, and now he will seek to catch Neil Lennon's eye by continuing to impress for the youth and reserve sides.

Coffey is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for Celtic but, given Jeremie Frimpong made his Bhoys senior debut when he was 18, the possibility of breaking into Lennon's setup is high.

Here is what some Celtic fans have been saying about Coffey on social media:

Congratulations Barry , you deserve it , doing yourself and everyone at home proud !! Hon our side !! #nenaghafc #celtic — Frank Savage (@savores) 10 January 2020

Good he’s class — Patrick Gorman Bolingoli (@Patrick00411503) 10 January 2020

Great news! Good luck Barry — LouMun 67 (@lfmunro) 10 January 2020

Great business, class player — P E T E R (@peteyhughes95) 10 January 2020

Good man Barry — connor (@hctelfih) 10 January 2020

Thought this was a signing tho — 4️⃣9️⃣ (@MartinTheTim_) 10 January 2020

He is class tho xoxoxoxoxo — john macphee (@cfc96317967) 10 January 2020

Great news, well done young man x — jackie macinnes (@jackiemacinnes) 10 January 2020

Good luck to the lad. We always seem to focus on the future and hardly ever in the present moment — Ezio (@4La_Volpe) 10 January 2020

This is good news, I’m hopeful he’ll make the grade very soon.



To everyone complaining he isn’t Wanyama or panicking because we haven’t signed anyone yet this month, show some respect for a promising young player & take your moaning elsewhere. There are still three weeks to go. — Ciarán O’Chiardha (@ciaranochiardha) 10 January 2020