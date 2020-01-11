Quick links

'Sell him', 'I'm sick of him': Some Arsenal fans rip into their own player after draw

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi played the second half of the Gunners' draw at Crystal Palace but some of the Emirates Stadium faithful weren't happy with his display.

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal breaks past James McCarthy of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11, 2020 in...

A number of Arsenal fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace today and Matteo Guendouzi's performance earned some criticism from the Emirates Stadium faithful.

The 20-year-old was a somewhat unknown addition when he arrived at Arsenal in the summer of 2018 from French club Lorient for a reported £7million plus bonuses (Goal.com) but he quickly worked his way into Gunners first-team contention.

 

 

Guendouzi has already made 74 appearances for Arsenal, including 25 this season, and won the club's Player of the Month award in September, but his form has been somewhat hit and miss in recent months and he has largely been utilised as a squad player following Unai Emery's sacking.

The Frenchman was brought on at half time of the Selhurst Park clash by Mikel Arteta following Lucas Torreira's withdrawal due to a knock.

However, he failed to have much of an impact as Arsenal lost some of their tenacity, and some fans thought it wasn't much of a surprise that the Gunners conceded after the Uruguayan came off.

Here is what several Arsenal supporters have been saying on Twitter about Guendouzi:

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put the Gunners ahead in the first break with a well-worked team goal, but Jordan Ayew brought the hosts level after the break, his effort leaving Bernd Leno with little chance after bouncing off David Luiz.

Aubameyang was then sent off following a tackle which caught Max Meyer on the left ankle, VAR overturning the initial booking given to him by referee Paul Tierney, and the final score of 1-1 saw Arteta's side remain below Roy Hodgson's charges in the Premier League table.

Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace speaks with Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11,...

