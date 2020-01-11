'Sell him', 'I'm sick of him': Some Arsenal fans rip into their own player after draw

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi played the second half of the Gunners' draw at Crystal Palace but some of the Emirates Stadium faithful weren't happy with his display.

A number of Arsenal fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace today and Matteo Guendouzi's performance earned some criticism from the Emirates Stadium faithful.

The 20-year-old was a somewhat unknown addition when he arrived at Arsenal in the summer of 2018 from French club Lorient for a reported £7million plus bonuses (Goal.com) but he quickly worked his way into Gunners first-team contention.

Guendouzi has already made 74 appearances for Arsenal, including 25 this season, and won the club's Player of the Month award in September, but his form has been somewhat hit and miss in recent months and he has largely been utilised as a squad player following Unai Emery's sacking.

The Frenchman was brought on at half time of the Selhurst Park clash by Mikel Arteta following Lucas Torreira's withdrawal due to a knock.

However, he failed to have much of an impact as Arsenal lost some of their tenacity, and some fans thought it wasn't much of a surprise that the Gunners conceded after the Uruguayan came off.

Here is what several Arsenal supporters have been saying on Twitter about Guendouzi:

Guendouzi is having the hardest time unlearning whatever confusion Unai drilled into the team — Adi (@adithyadesign) 11 January 2020

Guendouzi sucks and needs a loan. I’m tweeting this into existence idc I’m sick of him ruining the midfield man — Kalvin (@AFCKalv) 11 January 2020

I have always said Torriera and Xhaka must play together for this team to move forward. Guendouzi and Willock need a loan, if we a serious club we should get Grealish or Maddison someone that can link up play well. — Afc Henry (@AfcHry) 11 January 2020

I hope for better news in the coming days... I can't take another disasterclass from Guendouzi, the boy is so overrated — Chukwuebuka H. Chukwuebuka (@nelsentaylors) 11 January 2020

Today’s performance shows more than ever how important it is to add a centre midfielder. We were a different side the minute Torreira went off. Xhaka and Guendouzi can’t play together, and an injury to Torreira will cost us heavily. Two more dropped points. #CRYARS — Adam Keys (@_AdamKeys) 11 January 2020

If we're keeping Xhaka, Guendouzi has to go out on loan at least. Both of them in the XI doesn't work. Sign a proper midfielder this month or in the summer — Agenda King (@AFCBenji) 11 January 2020

‘Captain material’ Guendouzi on the pitch and in a matter of seconds Arsenal concede — zak (@zakiavelli_v2) 11 January 2020

Guendouzi is such a limited footballer — Will (@OptaWiII) 11 January 2020

The difference between Torreira and Guendouzi is enormous — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) 11 January 2020

Then we rely on guendouzi and Xhaka now for the next games. 0 points. Guendouzi is not good enough for Arsenal and has never been. — Daniel Knudsen (@knulde) 11 January 2020

Agreed! Guendouzi is time to let him go sell him for 50 million and we replace him with a better box to box player like Aouar or Rabbiot or someone else. — Dieuveil (@AfricanBadAsS) 11 January 2020

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put the Gunners ahead in the first break with a well-worked team goal, but Jordan Ayew brought the hosts level after the break, his effort leaving Bernd Leno with little chance after bouncing off David Luiz.

Aubameyang was then sent off following a tackle which caught Max Meyer on the left ankle, VAR overturning the initial booking given to him by referee Paul Tierney, and the final score of 1-1 saw Arteta's side remain below Roy Hodgson's charges in the Premier League table.