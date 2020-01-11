Amid Leeds speculation, report outlines what Newcastle officials privately think about Gayle future

Leeds United are among the clubs reportedly interested in Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United.

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle United officials are sceptical that any club in the Championship would be able to sign Dwight Gayle, amid reported interest from Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds Live has reported of Leeds’s interest in Gayle, and has claimed that the Championship club have already made contact with Newcastle over the signing of the striker in the January transfer window.

According to The Telegraph, the Whites’ Championship rivals West Brom and Forest want to secure the services of the 29-year-old striker this month.

The Northern Echo has claimed that although there is interest in the striker from clubs in the Championship, Newcastle officials are “privately sceptical” than any team in the second tier of English football will be able afford to sign Gayle on a permanent contract or pay his entire wage for a loan deal, with the Premier League not willing to subsidise his salary.

Proven in the Championship

Gayle may have failed to make it in the Premier League, but the striker is proven at the Championship level, and Leeds, Forest and West Brom all will benefit if they have him in the squad for the second half of the season.

According to WhoScored, the striker scored 24 goals in the Championship for West Brom last season, while he scored 23 times in the division for Newcastle back in 2016-17.