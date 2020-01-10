Who is Laura Checkley? King Gary star is no stranger to our screens!

Nothing brightens up the year quite like a British sitcom.

Since a certain show has arrived on screens, we're encouraged to highlight the talented Laura Checkley.

It's 2020!

Do you know what that means? It means we're ready to tuck into a range of new shows and films throughout the year. In the wake of the Golden Globes and BAFTA nominations, there is admittedly a spotlight on cinema at the moment. It's always a great time of year, but that doesn't mean we don't have time for TV.

This year, the BBC has already invited us to experience an exciting reimagining of Dracula, but it's not all doom and gloom.

They also recently offered audiences a lighthearted new sitcom with King Gary. Sound familiar?

All hail King Gary

It should!

The pilot of King Gary actually aired way back in 2018.

We were pretty surprised to see it return for a full season after such a lengthy absence, but it's great news all the same.

Episode one of the spanking new first season premiered on BBC One on Friday, January 10th 2020 at 9.30 pm, inviting viewers to get acquainted with the character of Gary King (played by creator and co-writer Tom Davis). It follows him and his wife as they navigate the comic situations of suburban life.

Tom has previously starred in the likes of Plebs, Murder in Successville, and you may also recognise him from The Keith Lemon Sketch Show.

Who is Laura Checkley?

The character of Gary's wife - Terri King - is played by English actress Laura Checkley.

You can find her on Instagram over at @lauracheck; she currently has just over 1,500 followers. There are a bunch of posts about King Gary on there, as well as snaps and other work-related posts.

Be sure to give her a follow, because it's likely you'll recognise her from a range of projected besides King Gary!

So, where have seen her before?

Laura Checkley: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in an episode of Rosemary & Thyme (she played the librarian) back in 2005.

Since then, she has starred in such TV titles as Edge of Heaven (Ann-Marie), Cradle to Grave (Lil), Raised by Wolves (Laura), Morgana Robinson's the Agency (Policewoman), This Country (Shaz Gallacher) Red Dwarf (Areto), Action Team (Monica), Wanderlust (Paula) and more.

However, she's best known for reprising the role of Louise on the hit show Detectorists.

As for film, she was also in the 2016 sequel Bridget Jones's Baby (Susan - Floor Manager) and plays Maz in the comedy-drama crowdpleaser Military Wives, starring alongside Kristin Scott Thomas (The English Patient) and others.

