Where to get Smarties Unicorn Mini Eggs - online and in-store!

These are for fans of the mythical... and chocolate, obviously.

They've hit shelves and everybody is wondering where they can buy Smarties Unicorn Mini Eggs.

It's pretty much expected now... as soon as Christmas comes to a close, we know we'll see Valentine's Day cards and Easter Eggs adorn the shelves of every supermarket and store.

Then again, this isn't exactly a bad thing for chocolate lovers!

Sure, there are many great chocolate bars and what have you, but arguably, the best products always surface for Easter. Cadbury always tends to offer delicious treats like Egg and Spoon, but this year, Nestlé has absolutely outdone themselves again with one of their most magical products yet.

Smarties Unicorn Mini Eggs

The Smarties Unicorn Mini Eggs are pretty cool.

As highlighted by Entertainment Daily, the product actually arrived last year and there was even an Easter egg available to purchase.

We hope that returns too.

According to the same source, a representative said: "Smarties is all about the colour and, if you are a fan of the colourful world of unicorns, then these are your perfectly Instagrammable accessory for everything from road-trips to creative baking."

Where to get Smarties Unicorn Mini Eggs

Unlike unicorns, these things can actually be found!

The pink and purple packet - complete with a unicorn - has already been seen in such supermarkets as Asda, so head to your nearest to take a look.

However, if you've been struggling to find the product in stores, you can always order a packet online at GB Gifts for just £1.99.

Smarties Unicorn Easter egg

We'd love to see the Smarties Unicorn Easter egg return.

It's currently unavailable on Amazon, but you can still take a look at the product here. Perhaps we'll spot it on shelves soon.

In the meantime, enjoy the Mini Eggs!

