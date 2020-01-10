Quick links

'We've been impressed': Manager admits he wants Leeds player on loan

Danny Owen
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London, England.
Leeds United are set to loan Conor Shaughnessy out again with League One Burton Albion keen.

Conor Shaughnessy of Leeds United during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor on September 19, 2017 in Burnley, England.

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has admitted that he is interested in bringing Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy to the Pirelli Stadium during the January transfer window, while speaking to Derbyshire Live.

At the age of 23, it looks increasingly unlikely that a defender who has made just one first-team appearance under Marcelo Bielsa has a future at Elland Road.

Yet, despite the fact that he has fallen well down the pecking order since the summer of 2018, Shaughnessy is set to officially remain a Leeds player for the time being with a mooted move to Burton a temporary one.

 

A versatile Irishman who can play in defence or midfield, Shaughnessy would be a useful addition to a Brewers side whose injury-hit squad is due to be stretched even further by a hectic fixture schedule.

So no wonder Clough is keen to get the former Reading youngster through the door as soon as possible.

“We are certainly down the line with Conor Shaughnessy,” said the former Derby and Sheffield United boss. “There’s a small technical hitch at their end but no problem at our end.

Conor Shaughnessy of Leeds United during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Leeds United and Port Vale at Elland Road on August 9, 2017 in Leeds, England.

“We’ll make sure the deal is right and everybody is happy with it. It just a loan. He still has 18 months on his contract at Leeds. We actually nearly took him in the summer; we just couldn’t quite make the deal happen.

“We have kept an eye on him, watched him a few times and we saw him here in the Leasing.com Trophy and we’ve been impressed with him. We first saw him playing for Hearts, actually, last season. He did quite well there and it’s good experience up there.

“I think he’s the sort of player we need. He will give us a bit of defensive cover and can play holding midfield as well.”

Shaughnessy caught the eye during a spell at League Two Mansfield Town in the first half of the season. However, regardless of how he performs at Burton, it would be a major surprise if Shaughnessy ever pulls on the famous white shirt of Leeds ever again.

Islam Slimani of Leicester City in action with Conor Shaughnessy of Leeds United to the header during the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Leicester City and Leeds United at The King...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

