West Ham United reportedly trying Gedson Fernandes negotiation tactic for 34-goal ace

West Ham United are reportedly interested in Gabriel Barbosa.

According to Fcinternews.it, West Ham United have made an offer to Inter Milan to sign Gabriel Barbosa in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that West Ham have made a bid to sign the forward on an 18-month loan deal, with an option to make it permanent for €20 million (£17m).

The report has added that Inter are not pleased with the bid and have turned it down, with the Italian giants looking to sell the 23-year-old forward in the January transfer window.

Barbosa has returned to Inter from a loan spell at Brazilian club Flamengo, where he scored 34 goals in 43 matches.

Gedson Fernandes tactic?

West Ham’s reported loan-to-buy offer for Barbosa is quite similar to their quest to land Gedson Fernandes from Benfica in the January transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers have agreed a deal in principle to sign Fernandes on an 18-month loan deal without an option to buy.

The Premier League club reportedly initially made an 18-month loan offer with an obligation to buy the 21-year-old Portugal international midfielder for £33 million.