Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

West Ham United reportedly trying Gedson Fernandes negotiation tactic for 34-goal ace

Subhankar Mondal
A General View of the Stadium Bowl before the Televised Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace at London Stadium on October 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are reportedly interested in Gabriel Barbosa.

Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo (R) plays against Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool (L) during the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa...

According to Fcinternews.it, West Ham United have made an offer to Inter Milan to sign Gabriel Barbosa in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that West Ham have made a bid to sign the forward on an 18-month loan deal, with an option to make it permanent for €20 million (£17m).

The report has added that Inter are not pleased with the bid and have turned it down, with the Italian giants looking to sell the 23-year-old forward in the January transfer window.

Barbosa has returned to Inter from a loan spell at Brazilian club Flamengo, where he scored 34 goals in 43 matches.

 

Gedson Fernandes tactic?

West Ham’s reported loan-to-buy offer for Barbosa is quite similar to their quest to land Gedson Fernandes from Benfica in the January transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers have agreed a deal in principle to sign Fernandes on an 18-month loan deal without an option to buy.

The Premier League club reportedly initially made an 18-month loan offer with an obligation to buy the 21-year-old Portugal international midfielder for £33 million.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Allianz Cup match between Vitoria FC and SL Benfica at Estadio do Bonfim on December 21, 2019 in Setubal, Portugal.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch