Tottenham target Piatek's goal has been to play Champions League football

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan celebrates after scoring the his goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 3, 2019 in Milan, Italy.
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Krzysztof Piatek.

Tottenham Hotspur are pushing hard to sign Krzysztof Piatek, The Sun report.

Piatek, 24, has four goals this season for AC Milan, and has been at the club 12 months since switching from Genoa.

The big attraction for Piatek is the opportunity to play Champions League football.

 

This was Piatek's stated goal when he joined Milan last season. 

He told Calciomercato: "I will do everything to help AC Milan to qualify for the Champions League. Playing this competition is a dream for me."

Milan fell short last season, not even qualifying for the Europa League.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 6, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

A similar outcome could materialise this season, with Milan down in 12th place, already adrift and effectively out of the running for a Champions League place.

A move to Tottenham can immediately provide Piatek what he wants.

He will be thrust into the spotlight, to lead the line in a Champions League last 16 tie against RB Leipzig.

Sky Sports insist no formal offer has yet been made. If they can get to the stage where a fee is agreed and personal terms come to be discussed, Piatek would surely jump at the chance.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and US Sassuolo at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 15, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

