Tottenham target Piatek's goal has been to play Champions League football

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Krzysztof Piatek.

Tottenham Hotspur are pushing hard to sign Krzysztof Piatek, The Sun report.

Piatek, 24, has four goals this season for AC Milan, and has been at the club 12 months since switching from Genoa.

The big attraction for Piatek is the opportunity to play Champions League football.

This was Piatek's stated goal when he joined Milan last season.

He told Calciomercato: "I will do everything to help AC Milan to qualify for the Champions League. Playing this competition is a dream for me."

Milan fell short last season, not even qualifying for the Europa League.

A similar outcome could materialise this season, with Milan down in 12th place, already adrift and effectively out of the running for a Champions League place.

A move to Tottenham can immediately provide Piatek what he wants.

He will be thrust into the spotlight, to lead the line in a Champions League last 16 tie against RB Leipzig.

Sky Sports insist no formal offer has yet been made. If they can get to the stage where a fee is agreed and personal terms come to be discussed, Piatek would surely jump at the chance.