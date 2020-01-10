Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur took a crazy risk and had plenty of warning: Our view

Dan Coombs
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur is fouled by Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea and a penalty is later awarded through VAR during the Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg match between Tottenham...
Tottenham only have themselves to blame over Harry Kane's injury.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores a goal which is later disallowed by VAR during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur...

Tottenham Hotspur have received a blow over Harry Kane, with the striker now not expected back until April.

BBC Sport report Kane will undergo surgery on his hamstring, having picked up the injury at the end of December.

Tottenham are now in a familiar position, trying to pick up the pieces in Kane's absence.

 

Last season they had the unconvincing Fernando Llorente to lean on, and the Spaniard stepped up as well as he could at 34-years-old.

Llorente left when his contract expired and Tottenham took the decision not to replace him.

It was a crazy risk to take, and now they are paying the price.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur is helped down the tunnel after going down injured during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester...

Tottenham had warning this might happen. Kane has suffered with ankle injuries in successive seasons and missed weeks of action.

Did they really think his body would hold up again this year?

By not signing a striker they have placed him under more pressure, and already this season he has played in 25 club games plus six for England.

His injury was inevitable, and Spurs were playing with by not signing a back-up.

They are fortunate he suffered his injury while the transfer window is open, but it might not be simple to get the player they want.

Tottenham could pay a heavy price.

An injured Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur holds his ankle during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium on March 10, 2018 in...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

