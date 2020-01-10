Tottenham Hotspur fans react to links with Moussa Dembele

Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be hunting a new striker in January.

Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Angers SCO on August 16, 2019 at the Parc...

Tottenham Hotspur fans are excited by suggestions that they have approached Lyon over signing Moussa Dembele.

Goal claim that Spurs want Dembele, as they eye up a striking addition in January

The Sun claim that Spurs have agreed a deal with Krzysztof Piatek, but reports in France suggest that Spurs have other targets in mind. 

 

Dembele has been one of the standout forwards in France over recent years, with his goalscoring record very credible.

And Spurs fans certainly appear to think that Dembele would be an excellent addition to their squad, if he was to arrive.

Tottenham are under pressure to ensure that whoever they bring in to play up-front hits the ground running.

Spurs have both Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura who can be used as strikers in their current squad, but both are better when starting from wide positions.

Dembele already has 13 goals in all competitions this season, so should arrive at Tottenham full of confidence if he was to sign.

