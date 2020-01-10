Tottenham Hotspur fans react to links with Moussa Dembele

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be hunting a new striker in January.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are excited by suggestions that they have approached Lyon over signing Moussa Dembele.

Goal claim that Spurs want Dembele, as they eye up a striking addition in January.

The Sun claim that Spurs have agreed a deal with Krzysztof Piatek, but reports in France suggest that Spurs have other targets in mind.

Dembele has been one of the standout forwards in France over recent years, with his goalscoring record very credible.

And Spurs fans certainly appear to think that Dembele would be an excellent addition to their squad, if he was to arrive.

This would show ambition — Daniel (@SupremeSon2) January 9, 2020

Is this... us actually being aggressive in the transfer market too good to be true — Joe #EnicOut (@JoeGTHFC) January 9, 2020

More like it — Adeo9 (@Ade98258539) January 9, 2020

That's more like it. Much better than Piatek — Tanguy Lo Sessegnon (@Memephis_) January 9, 2020

Dembele has scored 10 goals in 16 league appearances for Lyon, Piatek has scored 4 goals in 14 league appearances for AC Milan.



Fact is #THFC need a goalscorer right now. Based off form, Dembele is the right fit. — Hywel Davies (@howlindavies) January 9, 2020

Now THAT would be a signing!! Won’t happen though!! — John Lionhead (@JohnLionhead) January 9, 2020

Would be a great signing especially alongside Kane, kane would hit 40 for season — DAP (@dporter2379) January 9, 2020

Very good player, would certainly take him — ᴀʟᴇx | Piatek Propaganda (@_10kanee) January 9, 2020

Tottenham are under pressure to ensure that whoever they bring in to play up-front hits the ground running.

Spurs have both Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura who can be used as strikers in their current squad, but both are better when starting from wide positions.

Dembele already has 13 goals in all competitions this season, so should arrive at Tottenham full of confidence if he was to sign.