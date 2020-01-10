Quick links

Sunderland

League One

'Who makes these decisions?': Some Sunderland fans react after hearing who could leave Stadium of Light

Benjamin Kimpioka of Sunderland runs at the Benfica defence during a Pre-Season friendly game at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira on July 18, 2019 in Albuferia, Portugal
Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has stated that Benji Kimpioka - whose contract with the Black Cats expires this summer - could leave the Stadium of Light on loan.

Sunderland goal scorer Benjamin Kimpioka during a Pre-Season friendly match between Hartlepool United and Sunderland AFC at Victoria Park on July 14, 2018 in Hartlepool, England.

A number of Sunderland fans have been giving their thoughts on Phil Parkinson's comments regarding the immediate future of Stadium of Light academy ace Benji Kimpioka.

The 19-year-old featured in a number of matches for Sunderland after Parkinson took the Black Cats reins, with first-choice forward Charlie Wyke then sidelined with injury.

However, Kimpioka is yet to start for Sunderland and has clocked up just 27 minutes of League One action and 69 minutes in the EFL Trophy (Transfermarkt).

Although the Sweden Under-21 international contributed a crucial late equaliser against Coventry City in the league a few months ago, his overall form was mixed.

 

With Wyke and Lynden Gooch having returned to fitness, Kimpioka has slipped back down the pecking order, while Parkinson is in the market to strengthen his forward line further this month.

"I spoke to Kevin Ball last week about the possibility of Benji going out on loan," Parkinson is quoted by the Sunderland Echo as saying.

"What I’d like to do is have enough striker options where we can let him go on loan, because I think he’s at the stage where he needs to go and play in someone’s first team and show that he’s got that consistent level to be a first team player. Ideally, that’s what we’re going to do. We are making enquiries with other clubs about his availability."

With Kimpioka's Sunderland contract up at the end of the season (Transfermarkt), some Black Cats fans wondered why he's not just being sold outright this month if a new deal cannot be signed.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Gary Bennett previously told the Sunderland Echo about Kimpioka: "If you’re going to start talking about playing the likes of your Brandon Taylor and Benji Kimpioka - in high-pressured games, because that’s what they will be - these players will need to get results. If the results aren’t good, then all of a sudden people are going to say they aren’t good enough.

"Benji Kimpioka came on against Coventry and did well - but is he ready? You can only find out if you play him, but if you play him then who do you leave out? At this stage, Sunderland need experience. Parkinson has to make these decisions and pick the right team to win games."

