'Who makes these decisions?': Some Sunderland fans react after hearing who could leave Stadium of Light

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has stated that Benji Kimpioka - whose contract with the Black Cats expires this summer - could leave the Stadium of Light on loan.

A number of Sunderland fans have been giving their thoughts on Phil Parkinson's comments regarding the immediate future of Stadium of Light academy ace Benji Kimpioka.

The 19-year-old featured in a number of matches for Sunderland after Parkinson took the Black Cats reins, with first-choice forward Charlie Wyke then sidelined with injury.

However, Kimpioka is yet to start for Sunderland and has clocked up just 27 minutes of League One action and 69 minutes in the EFL Trophy (Transfermarkt).

Although the Sweden Under-21 international contributed a crucial late equaliser against Coventry City in the league a few months ago, his overall form was mixed.

With Wyke and Lynden Gooch having returned to fitness, Kimpioka has slipped back down the pecking order, while Parkinson is in the market to strengthen his forward line further this month.

"I spoke to Kevin Ball last week about the possibility of Benji going out on loan," Parkinson is quoted by the Sunderland Echo as saying.

"What I’d like to do is have enough striker options where we can let him go on loan, because I think he’s at the stage where he needs to go and play in someone’s first team and show that he’s got that consistent level to be a first team player. Ideally, that’s what we’re going to do. We are making enquiries with other clubs about his availability."

With Kimpioka's Sunderland contract up at the end of the season (Transfermarkt), some Black Cats fans wondered why he's not just being sold outright this month if a new deal cannot be signed.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

So we are letting kimpioka leave but wyke will stay? Who makes these decisions??? Sack the lot of our recruitment staff. #safc — SAFC Living 123 (@safcliving123) January 10, 2020

What’s the point loaning players out with 6 months of his deal to run? Just get rid and try and get a fee. — Peter Hewett (@WestSussexSAFC) January 10, 2020

Loan with 6 months of contract left? So improving him for his next club? Sell or sign new contract. Sounds more like another cost cutting measure to get his wages off the books and let his time at club drift away. — Sunderland Fan (@FulwellEnderFTM) January 10, 2020

So basically that's the last we'll see of him.



Personally I dont think he particularly that great, but the situation has been handled poorly. — dullskuggery (@MaxHanaghan) January 10, 2020

As soon as he scored he was the next best thing according to some. I'm sure I read something along the lines of him having quick feet but no control over them. — Carl (@Carlzinho) January 10, 2020

We are dreadful at any contract negotiations but what I would say is, how can his agent demand he be part of the first team? Light years away and thats saying something with the current crop — John Ridley (@Ridderz86) January 10, 2020

He is a decent player, but not great — Daniel Jenks (@DanielJenks89) January 10, 2020

Gary Bennett previously told the Sunderland Echo about Kimpioka: "If you’re going to start talking about playing the likes of your Brandon Taylor and Benji Kimpioka - in high-pressured games, because that’s what they will be - these players will need to get results. If the results aren’t good, then all of a sudden people are going to say they aren’t good enough.

"Benji Kimpioka came on against Coventry and did well - but is he ready? You can only find out if you play him, but if you play him then who do you leave out? At this stage, Sunderland need experience. Parkinson has to make these decisions and pick the right team to win games."