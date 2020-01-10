How long has Sue Barker presented A Question of Sport? And who are the 2020 captains?

Sue Barker is the longest-serving presenter of BBC One's A Question of Sport but how long exactly has she held the role?

A Question of Sport has been a stalwart of British TV for decades, offering up nuggets of sporting trivia to viewers since 1970.

For much of that time, former tennis player Sue Barker has led the way as the show's presenter and, as A Question of Sport turns 50 in 2020, is still going strong as the host.

If anything, it would feel wrong for A Question of Sport to continue without Sue Barker as its presenter.

But just how long has Sue Barker presented A Question of Sport?

A Question of Sport turns 50

After first hitting our screens way back in the distant past, January 5th 1970 to be specific, A Question of Sport has been a mainstay in the BBC's TV schedules.

Unbelievably, A Question of Sport, even to this day, retains roughly the same format it has always had but now with a much fancier studio for the show's participants.

To mark the occasion of the show's 50th anniversary, the BBC released a documentary on A Question of Sport at 50 as well as a special episode to commemorate the show's longevity.

How long has Sue Barker been presenting?

As of January 2020, Sue Barker has been presenting A Question of Sport for a staggering 23 years.

Since A Question of Sport first hit our screens permanently back in 1970, it has had a total of three presenters, the first of whom was David Vine, who hosted A Question of Sport's first five series.

Following on from him, David Coleman took over the role until 1997 when he was replaced by the current host, Sue Barker.

As she's now entered her 23rd year as presenter, she becomes the longest-serving of the three A Question of Sport hosts.

Who are the captains for 2020?

As ever, Sue Barker is joined by two team captains as A Question of Sport enters its 50th year and long-time fans will be pleased to know that Matt Dawson and Phil Tuffnell are remaining as team captains for the foreseeable future.

Matt Dawson, who is an ex-rugby player, took on captain duties in 2004 and has been a regular ever since.

Meanwhile, Phil Tuffnell, who made a name for himself in cricket, has been a regular captain on the show since Ally McCoist stepped down in 2007.

A Question of Sport's ongoing 49th series is currently airing on Friday evenings at 7:30pm on BBC One with three episodes still remaining at the time of writing. The final episode is slated to air on January 24th.