Who is Stormzy's sister? The rising DJ is a Wiley fan!

The Godfather of Grime has too many great tracks to count.

As Wiley and Stormzy continue to clash, sister, brother and mum talk has only escalated.

Music feuds tend to get a little messy sometimes, but this one is easily the most exciting to emerge since Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly went head to head with diss tracks.

Wiley is often cited as the Godfather of Grime, and the artist's respect in the scene cannot be undersold. However, no grime artist has taken off quite like Stormzy. When he released his debut studio album - Gang Signs & Prayer - in 2017, it was obvious to everyone that the musician had tremendous mainstream appeal too.

He has collaborated with many artists on hit tracks, including the likes of Ed Sheeran, who he defended on Twitter when Wiley made "culture vulture" comments and so forth. This led to Wiley and Stormzy arguing, and then, the diss tracks came!

Stormzy disses Wiley's sister!

When Wiley dropped the diss track "Eediyat Skengman (Stormzy Send)', Stormzy swiftly replied with the song 'Disappointed'.

However. Wiley made things personal when he began talking about Stormzy's mum on his next Stormzy Send. Of course, Stormzy decided to get personal too, bringing up the rapper's sister on follow-up track 'Still Disappointed' with the lyrics: "I'm a real G, and your dad's a witness. Boy'd your bro, then your sister begged it. I told that little b**ch, 'Don't ask for pictures'".

The lyrics calling out his sister - Janaya Cowie - have received a lot of attention on social media, but they've also encouraged people to wonder about Stormzy's family...

Who is Stormzy's sister?

Stormzy actually has two sisters, but it's one who has been in the spotlight in the past: Rachael Anson.

She is a DJ!

Interestingly, Wiley came up in an interview she did with RWDmag back in December 2019. When discussing her time at Foundation FM, she was asked which tune he has played the most on the station and replied: "I try not to play the same songs on my show, but sometimes you can’t help it. I banged out Wiley’s tune ‘Boasty’. I defo played it a good few times."

So, Stormzy's sister's definitely a fan - let's face it, who isn't!?

In the scene, Rachael is also known as the rave destroyer and has been impressing with her craft for a couple of years now. She has already supported the likes of Koffee and we suspect 2020 will be her biggest year yet.

During the interview, she shed some light on her beginnings as a DJ too: "I probably couldn’t tell you the main song for the entry point, but it would be dancehall songs that I would play through the aux cable, like Beanie Man – ‘Who Am I’. UK Funky was also very important in terms of my entry into DJing."

You can find her on Instagram over at @rachaelanson.

