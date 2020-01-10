Quick links

Sunderland

League One

Stephen Elliott reacts to Sunderland’s reported interest in in-demand player

Subhankar Mondal
Billy Sharp of Sheffield United reacts after he misses a late chance during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Etihad Stadium on December 29, 2019
Sunderland have been linked with Billy Sharp.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United looks dejected after missing a late chance during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Etihad Stadium on December 29

Stephen Elliott has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to speculation that Sunderland want to sign Billy Sharp from Sheffield United in the January transfer window.

Sharp is struggling for playing time at Premier League club United at the moment and has been linked with a number of clubs.

 

In-demand

The Yorkshire Evening Post has claimed that Leeds United - who are chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League - are looking at the 33-year-old, while Sky Sports have reported of interest in the striker from Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest.

The Sunday Post has reported that Scottish Premiership giants Celtic want the former Southampton striker.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United applauds the Sheffield United fans after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Etihad Stadium on December 29, 2019

The Sunderland Echo has claimed that League One outfit Sunderland are keeping tabs on Sharp, and Elliott believes that the striker would be “a huge game changer”.

The former Sunderland forward has also claimed that the Black Cats in League One are a “bigger pull” than most clubs in the Championship.

Sunderland are ninth in the League One table at the moment with 35 points from 23 matches, just a point behind sixth-placed Peterborough United.

 

 

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on December 5, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

