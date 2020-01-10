Stephen Elliott reacts to Sunderland’s reported interest in in-demand player

Sunderland have been linked with Billy Sharp.

Stephen Elliott has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to speculation that Sunderland want to sign Billy Sharp from Sheffield United in the January transfer window.

Sharp is struggling for playing time at Premier League club United at the moment and has been linked with a number of clubs.

In-demand

The Yorkshire Evening Post has claimed that Leeds United - who are chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League - are looking at the 33-year-old, while Sky Sports have reported of interest in the striker from Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest.

The Sunday Post has reported that Scottish Premiership giants Celtic want the former Southampton striker.

The Sunderland Echo has claimed that League One outfit Sunderland are keeping tabs on Sharp, and Elliott believes that the striker would be “a huge game changer”.

The former Sunderland forward has also claimed that the Black Cats in League One are a “bigger pull” than most clubs in the Championship.

Sunderland are ninth in the League One table at the moment with 35 points from 23 matches, just a point behind sixth-placed Peterborough United.

If #safc could tempt Billy Sharp away from Sheffield Utd till the end of the season I feel it could be a huge game changer. Would love to see it happen — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) January 9, 2020

I understand that Keith however Super Stu may work his “magic” & get him in door. Maybe it’s my heart rather than my head but I still think #safc in L1 is a bigger pull than most Champ clubs. Could forge a little legacy for himself at Sunderland if he came & helped club go up — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) January 10, 2020