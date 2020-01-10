Premier League boss responds when asked if he's keen on 'fantastic' Spurs player

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is reported to have been made available on loan by Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has given his response after being asked whether the Saints are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters this month.

The Spurs academy ace is rumoured to be on the radar of several Premier League sides, with Southampton said to be vying with Crystal Palace and Brighton for his services, according to Sky Sports News.

The outlet claims that Jose Mourinho's Spurs have sanctioned a loan move for Walker-Peters, who would prefer to continue plying his trade in the English top flight whilst on loan.

Walker-Peters, described by Tottenham teammate Dele Alli as a "fantastic player" (Daily Mail), has only made one appearance since Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as head coach at Spurs, despite the club's lack of options at right-back.

As for Southampton, they have had some struggles in the full-back positions this term, with Hasenhuttl having relied on first-team defenders Cedric Soares and Ryan Bertrand, though on occasion injuries and suspensions have occasionally forced him to utilise midfielders Emile Hoijberg and Kevin Danso.

"We are in the market and we are looking for, especially, full-backs because we know that we have not that many options at the moment," Hasenhuttl is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying. "This will be definitely a position where we do something in the winter break."

Asked about if Walker-Peters is on Southampton's radar, Hasenhuttl responded: "There are a few guys available - it can also be a loan option in the summer. I don't want to comment any names but you can be sure we have a full list of what is interesting to us."