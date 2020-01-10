Sky Sports pundit says ex-Arsenal striker would be 'well up' for signing for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are looking for a striker. Would Chelsea sell to them?

Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud by one pundit.

Ex-West Ham striker Carlton Cole told Sky Sports' The Debate (9/1 10pm) that he believes Giroud would jump at the move.

Tottenham need a striker after Harry Kane was ruled out with a hamstring injury until April.

Cole accepted Chelsea would be reluctant to sell to a rival club, who they are competing with for a Champions League place.

And there is also the former Arsenal factor, with Giroud making his name in English football with the Gunners.

He said: "Olivier Giroud, I just think while he would have done the round in London,you know what he's about.

"He scores goal, he's a nuisance to any defence, he needs games, he is still focusing on the national team.

"It is a big ask [for Chelsea to sell to them], but Olivier Giroud would be well up for that."

Giroud appears likely to leave Chelsea, as he is an afterthought at present with the Blues preferring Tammy Abraham up front.

But Chelsea could take a pragmatic approach and decide Giroud is worth keeping as back-up, in case they lost Abraham to an injury like Tottenham have with Kane.