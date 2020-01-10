Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal

Chelsea

Premier League

Sky Sports pundit says ex-Arsenal striker would be 'well up' for signing for Tottenham

Dan Coombs
Olivier Giroud of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Watford FC at Stamford Bridge on May 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are looking for a striker. Would Chelsea sell to them?

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea before the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud by one pundit.

Ex-West Ham striker Carlton Cole told Sky Sports' The Debate (9/1 10pm) that he believes Giroud would jump at the move.

Tottenham need a striker after Harry Kane was ruled out with a hamstring injury until April.

 

Cole accepted Chelsea would be reluctant to sell to a rival club, who they are competing with for a Champions League place.

And there is also the former Arsenal factor, with Giroud making his name in English football with the Gunners.

He said: "Olivier Giroud, I just think while he would have done the round in London,you know what he's about.

"He scores goal, he's a nuisance to any defence, he needs games, he is still focusing on the national team.

"It is a big ask [for Chelsea to sell to them], but Olivier Giroud would be well up for that."

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Watford FC at Stamford Bridge on May 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Giroud appears likely to leave Chelsea, as he is an afterthought at present with the Blues preferring Tammy Abraham up front.

But Chelsea could take a pragmatic approach and decide Giroud is worth keeping as back-up, in case they lost Abraham to an injury like Tottenham have with Kane.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea before the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch