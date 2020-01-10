Wolves should go back in for RB Salzburg's Hwang Hee-Chan

The South Korean is reportedly attracting interest from France but Wolverhampton Wanderers should make a move while they can.

The Telegraph reported back in December that Wolverhampton Wanderers were interested in signing Salzburg's highly-rated attacker Hee-Chan Hwang in this month's transfer window.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are on the lookout for a new striker to help support their star forward Raul Jimenez. Wolves' only senior backup, Patrick Cutrone, is expected to complete his move back to Italy soon (Sky Sports) which just increases their need for a new attacker this month.

Hwang is an incredibly exciting option for Wolves considering his performances for the Austrian champions this season. The 23-year-old has nine goals and 14 assists already this season and he showed him immense quality when he sat Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk down to score a brilliant goal at Anfield.

Wolves reported interest in December has slowly quietened down and that could be a huge blow for them. L'Equipe claim that French giants Lyon are considering a move for Hwang this month and Les Gones' need is arguably more than that of Wolves at this moment.

Lyon have lost Memphis Depay and Jeff Reine-Adelaide to long-term injuries and the duo are set miss the rest of this season. A striker is a priority for them this month and if they push hard, they could well land Hwang ahead of his other potential suitors.

The Wanderers, who also need a striker now, cannot waste any more time if they want to have any chance of signing the South Korean. A player of Hwang's quality and age is hard to find in today's market and Wolves will kick themselves if they miss out on him.