Meet the cast of Sick of It 2: Sky comedy returns with Marama Corlett at centre stage

Sky One comedy-drama Sick of It returns with Karl Pilkington at the helm.

Karl Pilkington has been one of the best and most unexpected comedy revelations over the past few years.

From humble beginnings, he has risen to become a national hero almost and has gone from a behind-the-scenes radio producer to becoming a full-blown comedian and actor.

While his most popular endeavours will almost certainly remain to be his iconic travel series, An Idiot Abroad and The Moaning of Life, Karl has recently turned his hand to the world of acting with the Sky series Sick of It which has just returned for a second series, titled Sick of It 2.

What is Sick of It about?

Sick of It is a comedy-drama series based on what Karl Pilkington's life could have been if he never had the fateful introduction to Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant while working for the radio station XFM.

We follow the character, Karl, as he goes about many day-to-day activities with the heart and soul of the programme being brought out by Karl's Inner Self which manifests itself as a second Karl which only he can see and hear.

Sick of It 2, which releases on Sky One on January 10th, 2020, takes Karl's adventures one step further as a new love interest, Ruby, is introduced.

Who's in the cast for Sick of It 2

As Karl is the central character to the series, he returns alongside some new and returning faces:

Karl Pilkington as Karl and Karl's Inner Self

Sondra James as Norma

Marama Corlett as Ruby

Edward MacLiam as Adam

Silas Carson as Mr Sharma

Manjider Virk as Mrs Sharma

Cariad Llyod as a Stallholder

Sinead Matthews as Jules

Other cast members for Sick of It 2 are said to include:

Doug Stanhope (Louie, Roseanne), Jo Hartley (This is England, In My Skin, After Life) Dean Lennox-Kelly (Shameless, Jamestown) and Shaniqua Okwok as a waitress.

Meet Marama Corlett

The biggest new addition for Sick of It 2 is, without doubt, Marama Corlett as Karl's new love interest, Ruby.

The Maltese actress may not be a household name but she's enjoyed an impressive career to date with acting roles in the likes of 2012's Sinbad series, 2017's Blood Drive as well as Sky's very own Sick Note where she appeared alongside Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint.



Arguably the most eye-catching role in Marama Corlett's career to date though came in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, where she appeared in a fairly minor role as Pit Boss.

Sick of It 2, starring Karl Pilkington and Marama Corlett gets underway at 10pm on Sky One on January 10th with two episodes airing each week. If you can't wait to watch the whole series, however, all six episodes are available on-demand and are streamable through Sky's Now TV streaming service